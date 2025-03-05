scriptMayawati Removes Akash Anand’s Father from National Coordinator Post | Latest News | Patrika News
Mayawati Removes Akash Anand’s Father from National Coordinator Post

BSP Chief Mayawati Expels Anand Kumar: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has taken a significant decision. Following the expulsion of Akash Anand from the party, his father, Anand Kumar, has been removed from his post as National Coordinator.

LucknowMar 05, 2025 / 01:16 pm

Patrika Desk

BSP Chief Mayawati: Mayawati is taking major decisions daily to strengthen the BSP. After her nephew Akash Anand, she has now removed her brother Anand Kumar from the post of National Coordinator.

Mayawati’s U-turn within 8 hours

Anand Kumar was given the responsibility of this post just two days ago. Now, Ranbir Beniwal from Saharanpur has been appointed as the National Coordinator in his place.
Mayawati shared this information on social media platform X. Mayawati wrote – “Shri Anand Kumar, National Vice President of BSP, who has been working with selfless service and dedication for a long time, and who was recently appointed as National Coordinator, has expressed his desire to work on one post in the interest of the party and the movement, which is welcomed.”

Ranbir Beniwal appointed BSP’s National Coordinator

In her next post, Mayawati said, “In such a situation, Shri Anand Kumar will continue to perform his responsibilities as before under my direct guidance, remaining as the BSP National Vice President. And now, Shri Ranbir Beniwal, a resident of Saharanpur district of UP, has been given the new responsibility of National Coordinator. Thus, now Shri Ramji Gautam, Rajya Sabha MP, and Shri Ranbir Beniwal, will both handle the responsibilities of various states of the country under my direct guidance as BSP National Coordinators. The party hopes that these people will work with complete honesty and dedication.”
Mayawati had expelled her nephew Akash Anand from the party a day earlier. Before that, on Sunday, she had removed Akash Anand from all party posts.

