Patrika Keynote 2025: Deep bond between democracy and media, Lucknow becomes hub of intellectual discourse

Patrika Keynote 2025: Patrika Keynote event was held on Friday at the Malaviya Auditorium of Lucknow University. The theme of the event was ‘The Role of Media in Indian Democracy: Opportunities and Challenges’.
The Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Satish Mahana, was the chief guest. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya presided over the event. Dr. Gulab Kothari, Editor-in-Chief of the Patrika Group, was the main speaker and shared his views on the interrelationship between democracy and media.
The guests of honour included Professor Manuka Khanna, Vice-Chancellor of Lucknow University, and social worker and entrepreneur Renuka Tandon (Founder, FICCI FLO Lucknow and Kanpur Chapter).
The programme began with the lighting of the lamp, followed by the Saraswati Vandana. During the event, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that democracy resides in every fibre of India and that everyone knows the importance of democracy. Maurya added, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, when intentions are clear and policies are transparent, change becomes certain. A major campaign is being run in the state to strengthen Anganwadi centres and to connect children between the ages of three and six with the nutrition mission.”
He further stated that democracy is India's strength and the media is its powerful pillar. “Today, the mobile phone is the biggest medium of information. Newspapers, digital and social media are all contributing to strengthening democracy. It is the responsibility of the media to deliver impartial and meaningful information to the public.”
He mentioned a couplet from the Ramcharitmanas. He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is progressing on the path of progress. Rajasthan Patrika has dignity. The responsibility of the media is also very great. During the Emergency, restrictions were imposed on the media. The Emergency did not last long. He said that the Indian media is strong in democracy. He said, “PM Modi works day and night to take the country forward.”
Social worker and entrepreneur Renuka Tandon (Founder, FICCI FLO Lucknow and Kanpur Chapter) said that democracy is the voice of the people and the media is the bridge that carries that voice to power. She said, “It is the responsibility of the media to courageously bring the truth to light. The veracity of news should not be affected by the pressure of TRP and advertisements. The media should remain balanced and impartial; only then can democracy be strengthened.”
Professor Manuka Khanna, Vice-Chancellor of Lucknow University, said that democracy has become a tradition of India. She said that today, in many countries of the world, governments change quickly, but India has consistently moved its democratic system forward with strength.
Dr Gulab Kothari, Editor-in-Chief of the Patrika Group, said during the event, “There is no better system than democracy. Dialogue is an integral part of life. The media acts as a bridge between people.” He further added, “Due to our education policy, the new generation is not able to connect with its own land and culture. He gave an example, saying that children do not know the geography of Uttar Pradesh, they do not know what is produced there or what is eaten there? He said that if the younger generation does not connect with its roots, then the development of the country will not be possible.”
Satish Mahana said during the event that technology is expanding rapidly. During the reign of the monarchy, our traditions were destroyed in the attacks, but the culture of this country, the spirit of this country and the valour of this country kept this country safe and liberated it. Those who liberated this country may not even know whether they would live until then or not, but they fought for this country, for this society. They did not fight for personal gain. This was not their fight; it was the country's fight.