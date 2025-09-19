Patrika Keynote 2025: Deep bond between democracy and media, Lucknow becomes hub of intellectual discourse

Dr Gulab Kothari, Editor-in-Chief of the Patrika Group, said during the event, “There is no better system than democracy. Dialogue is an integral part of life. The media acts as a bridge between people.” He further added, “Due to our education policy, the new generation is not able to connect with its own land and culture. He gave an example, saying that children do not know the geography of Uttar Pradesh, they do not know what is produced there or what is eaten there? He said that if the younger generation does not connect with its roots, then the development of the country will not be possible.”