Real Estate Businessman Facebook Live Suicide: ₹15 Crore Debt Drives Lucknow Man to Take Own Life

Shahvaaz's younger brother, Shahnawaz, revealed that his brother had been under immense mental stress for the past two and a half years. He had launched a housing project near Kisan Path on the Barabanki border with several partners. While plots in this colony, developed on eight bighas of land, had been sold, delays in construction and possession led to pressure from customers. According to his brother, plot buyers were demanding refunds, and some had even resorted to legal pressure. This stress led Shahvaaz into a state of prolonged depression. He was burdened with a debt of approximately ₹15 crore.