Real Estate Businessman Facebook Live Suicide: ₹15 Crore Debt Drives Lucknow Man to Take Own Life

Businessman Suicide in Lucknow: A heart-wrenching incident unfolded on Wednesday afternoon at Sainik Plaza, located near Tedhi Pulia in the Gudamba police station area of Lucknow, when 45-year-old real estate businessman Shahvaaz Siddiqui committed suicide by shooting himself with a security guard's gun in his office. Minutes before the suicide, Shahvaaz shared his anguish on a live Facebook video, citing heavy debt as the reason.
Around 4:30 PM, Shahvaaz went live on Facebook, stating, “I am very distressed. I tried a lot, but no one helped. I appeal to everyone to help my family. I am ending my life today so that my family doesn't suffer further.”
During the live video, he accused acquaintances of framing and harassing him. He also pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata, and actor Salman Khan to help his family with ₹30 crore, stating he had no means left to repay his debts.
Shahvaaz's younger brother, Shahnawaz, revealed that his brother had been under immense mental stress for the past two and a half years. He had launched a housing project near Kisan Path on the Barabanki border with several partners. While plots in this colony, developed on eight bighas of land, had been sold, delays in construction and possession led to pressure from customers. According to his brother, plot buyers were demanding refunds, and some had even resorted to legal pressure. This stress led Shahvaaz into a state of prolonged depression. He was burdened with a debt of approximately ₹15 crore.
Shahvaaz arrived at his office in Sainik Plaza in the afternoon. After sitting for a while, he sent the security guard, Chokhelal alias Vijay, to get a cold drink. He then recorded the live video and shot himself in the temple with the guard's licensed gun. When the guard returned and received no response after knocking, he called others to open the door. The scene inside shocked everyone. Shahvaaz lay dead on his chair, bleeding from the head, with the gun nearby.
Police investigations revealed that Shahvaaz posted two videos before his suicide. The first was shared on Facebook at 12:44 PM and the second at 4:43 PM. In these videos, he mentioned his debt and how he was allegedly harassed by retired sub-inspector L.K. Tomar and others. Shahvaaz stated, “Tomar ruined me. After retirement, he started property work and entangled me in it.”
Gudamba Inspector Prabhates Kumar Srivastava and ACP Anidya Vikram Singh arrived at the scene with a police team and forensic experts. The police seized the gun and other evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police officials stated that the case appears to be a suicide, but the allegations made in the deceased's videos will be investigated. No written complaint has been filed by the family yet.
During the Facebook live video, Shahvaaz apologised to his father, wife, children, and other family members. He said, “I couldn't be a good son, a good father, a good husband. But I want my family to live a secure and respectable life after me.”
Following the incident, Shahvaaz's Facebook video went viral. People on social media are expressing grief over his suicide and questioning the system. Many commented that if someone had helped in time, Shahvaaz's life might have been saved.
Psychiatrist Dr. Priyanka Mishra stated that this incident highlights the lack of seriousness regarding mental health in society. Instead of supporting individuals struggling with debt or financial crises, society often abandons them. Cases like Shahvaaz's could be prevented with timely help.