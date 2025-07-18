Seven Dead, Red Alert Issued as Monsoon Rains Wreak Havoc Across Uttar Pradesh

Monsoon Havoc in UP: Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh. Continuous rainfall in the southern parts of the state has completely disrupted life in several districts.
Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on Wednesday and Thursday inundated rivers, drains, and cities. The situation deteriorated so severely that seven people died in various incidents. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in Bundelkhand and several districts of southern UP on Friday.
A red alert has been issued for Prayagraj, Banda, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Lalitpur, and Mahoba. Heavy rainfall warnings have also been issued for other districts such as Kanpur, Agra, and Mathura.
Prayagraj recorded 91 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Waterlogging in various parts of the city stranded people for hours.
The water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers continued to fluctuate. Several boats capsized and were swept away by the strong currents of the Ganga, causing significant losses to boatmen. Four people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the district.
Two people died in Banda, and one in Kanpur. Most of these deaths were caused by electrocution, collapsing walls, and drowning. Power supply was also affected in these districts, with blackouts in many areas.
Two days of continuous heavy rainfall in Mirzapur has severely affected daily life. 240 mm of rain was recorded in Chunar on Thursday.
The heavy rain caused hill streams and rivers to overflow, necessitating the opening of sluice gates. Waterlogging in underpasses stranded vehicles. Many villages have been cut off from road access.
Torrential rain in the Shivalik hills of Saharanpur district caused a sudden surge in several rivers. Crossing the bridges over rivers and streams in Shakambari, Badshahi, Shafipur, Khuwaspur, and Shahpur Gada became difficult. Several routes were temporarily closed as a safety precaution.
Chitrakoot received 105 mm of rainfall on Thursday, leading to flood-like conditions. By 5 pm, the Mandakini river was flowing two metres above the danger mark. The administration has advised people in low-lying areas to remain vigilant and move to safer locations.
Prayagraj recorded 209 mm, Jaunpur 142 mm, Sonbhadra 100 mm, and Varanasi 92.2 mm of rainfall. Movement on roads was affected in these districts due to waterlogging. Schools were closed as a precaution, and rescue teams were deployed in some areas.
In some positive news, equipment installed in the Geography Department of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) can now predict lightning strikes six hours in advance. This equipment was installed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It monitors cloud activity via transmitters and sensors and sends data to ISRO. This system is capable of issuing alerts for districts within a 300-kilometre radius.
The state government and district administrations have put disaster management teams on high alert in all districts. SDRF, NDRF, and local police are engaged in relief operations. People are being evacuated using boats and tractors in some areas. The Chief Minister's Office has instructed all District Magistrates to monitor the situation and take prompt action.