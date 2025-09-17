Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Lucknow

Smooth Dussehra-Diwali 2025 Travel: Daily UP-Bihar Trains from September 21st

Dussehra Diwali 2025 Special Trains UP and Bihar: Several trains will run daily on the UP-Bihar route starting September 21st.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

train
File Picture: Patrika

Dussehra Diwali 2025 Special Trains UP and Bihar: The festive season is just around the corner. With Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath, the number of passengers on trains almost doubles. To avoid inconvenience to passengers, the railways have decided to operate some trains daily during the festive season.

Plan to Run Over 12,000 Extra Trains

Indian Railways plans to run more than 12,000 additional trains during the festive season. In addition, 9 pairs of festival special trains will operate under the East Central Railway (ECR) zone.

Passengers from UP and Bihar to Benefit

According to ECR CPRO Saraswati Chandra, an extra rush of passengers is seen during the festivals. This is why the railway has taken this major step, so that people do not face difficulties in going home and returning. Passengers from UP and Bihar, in particular, will benefit from the operation of these trains.

Which Trains Will Run Daily During the Festive Season?













































































Train No.Train Name (ट्रेन का नाम)Date (तारीख)Frequency (आवृत्ति)Departure (प्रस्थान)Arrival (आगमन)Return Date (वापसी)Return FrequencyReturn Departure 
04094/04093Hazrat Nizamuddin – Patna AC Superfast (हज़रत निज़ामुद्दीन – पटना एसी सुपरफास्ट)21 Sep – 29 NovDaily (प्रतिदिन)Nizamuddin 11:00 AM (सुबह)Next Day 5:00 AM (सुबह)22 Sep – 30 NovDaily (प्रतिदिन)Patna 7:45 AM (सुबह) 
04096/04095Anand Vihar – Patliputra Festival Special (आनंद विहार – पटलिपुत्र फेस्टिवल स्पेशल)21 Sep – 29 NovDaily (प्रतिदिन)Anand Vihar 12:05 AM (रात)Next Day 9:30 PM (रात) 
04098/04097New Delhi – Hasanpur Road Festival Special (नई दिल्ली – हसनपुर रोड फेस्टिवल स्पेशल)1 Oct – 29 NovDaily (प्रतिदिन)New Delhi 9:30 AM (सुबह)Next Day 12:00 PM (दोपहर) 
04504/04503Chandigarh – Patna Festival Special (चंडीगढ़ – पटना फेस्टिवल स्पेशल)25 Sep – 27 NovEvery Thursday (गुरुवार)Chandigarh (Not Specified/नहीं दिया)Every Friday (शुक्रवार)From Patna (पटना से) 
04452/04451New Delhi – Howrah Festival Special (नई दिल्ली – हावड़ा फेस्टिवल स्पेशल)20 Sep – 19 DecDaily (प्रतिदिन)New Delhi (Not Specified/नहीं दिया) 

In addition, special trains will also operate on the Ajmer–Ranchi, Mau–Kolkata, Durg–Patna, and Gondia–Patna routes. According to the railway, the operation of these additional trains will provide great relief to passengers in reaching their homes to celebrate the festival and returning.

Share the news:

Related Topics

indian railway

Railway news

special train

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Updated on:

17 Sept 2025 11:17 am

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 11:16 am

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / Smooth Dussehra-Diwali 2025 Travel: Daily UP-Bihar Trains from September 21st
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.