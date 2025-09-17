Smooth Dussehra-Diwali 2025 Travel: Daily UP-Bihar Trains from September 21st

Dussehra Diwali 2025 Special Trains UP and Bihar: The festive season is just around the corner. With Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath, the number of passengers on trains almost doubles. To avoid inconvenience to passengers, the railways have decided to operate some trains daily during the festive season.
Indian Railways plans to run more than 12,000 additional trains during the festive season. In addition, 9 pairs of festival special trains will operate under the East Central Railway (ECR) zone.
According to ECR CPRO Saraswati Chandra, an extra rush of passengers is seen during the festivals. This is why the railway has taken this major step, so that people do not face difficulties in going home and returning. Passengers from UP and Bihar, in particular, will benefit from the operation of these trains.
|Train No.
|Train Name (ट्रेन का नाम)
|Date (तारीख)
|Frequency (आवृत्ति)
|Departure (प्रस्थान)
|Arrival (आगमन)
|Return Date (वापसी)
|Return Frequency
|Return Departure
|04094/04093
|Hazrat Nizamuddin – Patna AC Superfast (हज़रत निज़ामुद्दीन – पटना एसी सुपरफास्ट)
|21 Sep – 29 Nov
|Daily (प्रतिदिन)
|Nizamuddin 11:00 AM (सुबह)
|Next Day 5:00 AM (सुबह)
|22 Sep – 30 Nov
|Daily (प्रतिदिन)
|Patna 7:45 AM (सुबह)
|04096/04095
|Anand Vihar – Patliputra Festival Special (आनंद विहार – पटलिपुत्र फेस्टिवल स्पेशल)
|21 Sep – 29 Nov
|Daily (प्रतिदिन)
|Anand Vihar 12:05 AM (रात)
|Next Day 9:30 PM (रात)
|–
|–
|–
|04098/04097
|New Delhi – Hasanpur Road Festival Special (नई दिल्ली – हसनपुर रोड फेस्टिवल स्पेशल)
|1 Oct – 29 Nov
|Daily (प्रतिदिन)
|New Delhi 9:30 AM (सुबह)
|Next Day 12:00 PM (दोपहर)
|–
|–
|–
|04504/04503
|Chandigarh – Patna Festival Special (चंडीगढ़ – पटना फेस्टिवल स्पेशल)
|25 Sep – 27 Nov
|Every Thursday (गुरुवार)
|Chandigarh (Not Specified/नहीं दिया)
|–
|Every Friday (शुक्रवार)
|From Patna (पटना से)
|–
|04452/04451
|New Delhi – Howrah Festival Special (नई दिल्ली – हावड़ा फेस्टिवल स्पेशल)
|20 Sep – 19 Dec
|Daily (प्रतिदिन)
|New Delhi (Not Specified/नहीं दिया)
|–
|–
|–
|–