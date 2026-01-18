'There is a bomb on the plane'… Flight from Delhi to West Bengal makes emergency landing in Lucknow, investigation underway

An IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to West Bengal had to make an emergency landing in Lucknow. Panic ensued on Sunday morning when a bomb threat was received on IndiGo flight 6E-6650, en route from Delhi to Bagdogra, West Bengal. Prioritising safety, the aircraft was immediately diverted for an emergency landing at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.
A total of 238 people were on board the aircraft, including 222 adult passengers, 8 children, 6 crew members, and 2 pilots. Immediately after landing, all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft. The plane was moved to an isolation bay, where the Bomb Disposal Squad, CISF, fire brigade, medical team, and other security agencies began a thorough search of the aircraft and passengers' luggage.
ACP Rajneesh Verma stated that the threat was received in the form of a handwritten note and a full investigation is currently underway. So far, no explosives or suspicious items have been confirmed. All passengers are safe, and further action will be taken after the investigation is complete. In such incidents, swift action is taken as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety.
