UP Crime: Son Kills Mother in Lucknow Over Gaming Addiction, Steals Jewellery

Mobile turned into a deadly game! Son stuck in online gaming murdered his mother, over 50 lakh in transactions revealed. (Photo Source: Whatsapp)
UP Crime Lucknow Murder: The addiction to mobile phones and online gaming has devastated a family in the capital Lucknow. The police have made a sensational revelation in the murder case of Renu Yadav in the Babu Kheda area of PGI police station, which has shocked everyone. Renu Yadav was not murdered by an outsider, but by her younger son, Nikhil Yadav. The police revealed the murder on Monday and arrested the accused son, Nikhil Yadav ( BA student). Nikhil was so obsessed with online gaming and betting that he did not hesitate to kill his mother.
DCP South Nipun Agarwal stated that Nikhil had been active on online games and betting apps for a long time. He would spend hours engrossed in his mobile daily and had completely detached himself from his studies. He had lost large sums of money multiple times in gaming and betting, which led to him facing constant financial difficulties. Investigations revealed that Nikhil had made online transactions exceeding ₹50 lakh in the past few months. After losing, he borrowed money from online loan apps. The loan recovery agents started calling and threatening him. Under this stress and pressure, Nikhil's behaviour became increasingly aggressive.
Police investigation revealed that on the day of the incident, Nikhil had planned to steal his mother Renu Yadav's jewellery to sell it and repay the loan amount. At night, when Renu suspected the theft of her jewellery and questioned her son, Nikhil lost his temper. In anger, he first attacked Renu multiple times on her neck and chest with a screwdriver, and then, to ensure she was dead, he picked up a gas cylinder and struck her head. After committing the crime, he fled after changing his blood-stained clothes.
After committing the murder, Nikhil called his father and uncle and told them that some robbers had entered the house and murdered his mother. He told the police the same story. Considering the seriousness of the case, the PGI police formed an investigation team. Several contradictions emerged during the investigation. There were no signs of forced entry or robbery in the house. The police suspected that the murder was committed by a family member. Subsequently, Nikhil's mobile location and CCTV footage were scrutinised.
Nikhil was seen fleeing on a bike in the CCTV footage after the incident. His mobile location was tracked to Fatehpur. A police team arrested him from Fatehpur. During interrogation, Nikhil confessed to the entire incident.
The police recovered the screwdriver and cylinder used in the murder, as well as the stolen jewellery from Nikhil. DCP South Nipun Agarwal stated that a case has been registered against Nikhil under charges of murder and destruction of evidence, and he is being sent to jail.
This incident once again proves that online gaming and betting platforms are no longer just a means of entertainment but are becoming an addiction that ruins the lives of youth. According to the police, over 300 cases related to online gaming and loan apps have been registered in the capital Lucknow in the last two years. Many of these cases have involved mental stress, suicide, and domestic violence.
DCP Nipun Agarwal appealed to the public to monitor their children's mobile usage. "Today, mobile phones are not just dangerous but are becoming hazardous for children. This case is a warning of how destructive digital addiction can be," he said.
According to neighbours, Nikhil always appeared to be of a calm nature. No one could have imagined that he could murder his mother so brutally. The police stated that Nikhil's mobile and bank records are being examined to ascertain which betting and gaming apps he was in contact with.
The police reported that the accused Nikhil Yadav was produced in court and sent to judicial custody in jail. Furthermore, extensive action is being taken against cybercriminals involved in online gaming and loan apps.
Big NewsView All
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
Trending