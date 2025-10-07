UP Crime: Son Kills Mother in Lucknow Over Gaming Addiction, Steals Jewellery

Police investigation revealed that on the day of the incident, Nikhil had planned to steal his mother Renu Yadav's jewellery to sell it and repay the loan amount. At night, when Renu suspected the theft of her jewellery and questioned her son, Nikhil lost his temper. In anger, he first attacked Renu multiple times on her neck and chest with a screwdriver, and then, to ensure she was dead, he picked up a gas cylinder and struck her head. After committing the crime, he fled after changing his blood-stained clothes.