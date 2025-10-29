UP Government Announces Major Relief for Sugarcane Farmers, Boosting Incomes and Industry

According to official information, the Yogi government has increased the sugarcane price four times since 2017. During these years, a total of ₹2,90,225 crore has been paid to farmers, which is ₹1,42,879 crore more than the payment made in the ten years by previous governments. Due to the government's efficient management, 4 new sugar mills have been established in the state, and 6 closed mills have been restarted. This has led to an investment of approximately ₹12,000 crore in the sugar industry.