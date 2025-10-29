Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Lucknow

UP Government Announces Major Relief for Sugarcane Farmers, Boosting Incomes and Industry

The Yogi government has taken a significant decision, fulfilling a long-standing demand of sugarcane farmers. This increase will lead to a notable rise in farmers' income. They will receive an additional benefit of approximately 3,000 crore rupees. The government states that this will further strengthen the sugarcane industry.

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

Yogi aditynath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo Source: BJP)

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has provided significant relief to sugarcane farmers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a substantial increase in the support price of sugarcane, which will directly boost the income of millions of farmers. This decision will not only bring smiles to the faces of farmers but also strengthen the state's economy.

The Yogi government has given another big gift to sugarcane farmers by increasing the price of sugarcane by ₹30 per quintal. The price for early variety sugarcane has now been fixed at ₹400 per quintal and for the general variety at ₹390 per quintal. This decision will result in an additional benefit of approximately ₹3,000 crore for the state's sugarcane producers.

Investment of approximately ₹12,000 crore in the sugar industry

According to official information, the Yogi government has increased the sugarcane price four times since 2017. During these years, a total of ₹2,90,225 crore has been paid to farmers, which is ₹1,42,879 crore more than the payment made in the ten years by previous governments. Due to the government's efficient management, 4 new sugar mills have been established in the state, and 6 closed mills have been restarted. This has led to an investment of approximately ₹12,000 crore in the sugar industry.

'Smart Sugarcane Farmer' portal, sugarcane coupons are now issued completely online

Through the 'Smart Sugarcane Farmer' portal, sugarcane coupons are now being issued completely online, eliminating the role of middlemen. Farmers are receiving payments directly through the DBT system. Uttar Pradesh currently holds the first position in the country in terms of ethanol production and sugarcane acreage.

Yogi government's big decision in the interest of farmers

Following the recent increase in sugarcane prices in Haryana, farmers in UP were also making similar demands. In this context, the Yogi government's move not only fulfills the farmers' demands but also injects new energy into the state's agricultural sector. This decision will prove to be encouraging for farmers for the upcoming crushing season.

29 Oct 2025 03:00 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow

