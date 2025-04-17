UP IMD Issues 72-Hour Storm and Rain Alert for Lucknow and Several Districts

Districts Most Affected The districts requiring particular vigilance include Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur. These districts are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, with winds potentially reaching speeds of 40-50 km per hour. The districts requiring particular vigilance include Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur. These districts are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, with winds potentially reaching speeds of 40-50 km per hour.

Administration Preparedness and Advisory The state government and district administrations have begun to operate in alert mode in light of this forecast. Instructions regarding school closures may be issued at the district level based on local weather conditions. Farmers have also been advised to secure their crops and cover any items left outdoors.

Special Information for Farmers Meteorological experts believe that this spell of rain may provide temporary relief for farmers, but the possibility of thunderstorms and hail cannot be ignored. Wheat, mango, litchi, and vegetable crops could be directly affected.

Temperature Drop, Expected Relief People have been experiencing considerable discomfort due to the consistently rising temperatures over the past few days. Temperatures in cities like Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Jhansi have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. This rainfall is expected to provide some respite from the heat for a few days. According to the meteorological department, a temperature drop of 3 to 5 degrees is possible after these rains.

IMD Warning The IMD has clearly stated in its bulletin that people should avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, especially standing under trees or in open areas during thunderstorms. They also advise securing rooftop items to prevent damage from strong winds.

Impact on Schools and Examinations School operations in some districts may be affected. Board examinations are underway, and heavy rain and thunderstorms could create difficulties for students commuting. The administration has stated that special arrangements will be made.