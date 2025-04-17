UP IMD Issues 72-Hour Storm and Rain Alert for Lucknow and Several Districts
UP IMD Alert: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms and rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh for the next three days. A special alert has been issued for Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur districts.
UP IMD Thunderstorm Alert: The weather in Uttar Pradesh is set to change again. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of strong winds, thunderstorms, and rain in various parts of the state for the next three days, from 18 to 20 April. According to the meteorological department, the eastern and central parts of the state are likely to experience lightning, thunderstorms, and strong winds during this period.
Districts Most Affected
The districts requiring particular vigilance include Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur. These districts are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, with winds potentially reaching speeds of 40-50 km per hour.
Administration Preparedness and Advisory
The state government and district administrations have begun to operate in alert mode in light of this forecast. Instructions regarding school closures may be issued at the district level based on local weather conditions. Farmers have also been advised to secure their crops and cover any items left outdoors.
Special Information for Farmers
Meteorological experts believe that this spell of rain may provide temporary relief for farmers, but the possibility of thunderstorms and hail cannot be ignored. Wheat, mango, litchi, and vegetable crops could be directly affected.
Temperature Drop, Expected Relief
People have been experiencing considerable discomfort due to the consistently rising temperatures over the past few days. Temperatures in cities like Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Jhansi have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. This rainfall is expected to provide some respite from the heat for a few days. According to the meteorological department, a temperature drop of 3 to 5 degrees is possible after these rains.
IMD Warning
The IMD has clearly stated in its bulletin that people should avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, especially standing under trees or in open areas during thunderstorms. They also advise securing rooftop items to prevent damage from strong winds.
Impact on Schools and Examinations
School operations in some districts may be affected. Board examinations are underway, and heavy rain and thunderstorms could create difficulties for students commuting. The administration has stated that special arrangements will be made.
IMD Appeal to the Public
The government has appealed to the public not to take the meteorological department’s warnings lightly. They should follow the instructions of the local administration and contact relief and rescue teams in any emergency. According to the long-term forecast of the Meteorological Department, this year’s monsoon is also expected to be better than normal. Global climate conditions such as La Niña and the Indian Ocean Dipole are currently neutral, which indicates a good monsoon. Kharif crops can benefit from this.
