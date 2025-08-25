UP International Trade Show: Unique showcase of schemes and achievements at India Expo Mart from 25 to 29 September

Lucknow: Preparations are underway for the third edition of the UP International Trade Show to be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. This year's show will not be limited to trade alone; various departments of the state government will also showcase their achievements, projects, and schemes.
Scheduled for 25-29 September, this grand event has allocated a total area of 37,085 square meters for various stalls, of which 28,649 square meters have already been booked. This clearly indicates that this year's UP International Trade Show will truly set a new benchmark for participation, giving a new identity to the state's economic and cultural strength.
Departments associated with industrial development, such as Invest UP, UPEIDA, GNIDA, YIDA, and Noida, will be major attractions at the show. The IT & Electronics, Energy, and New & Renewable Energy departments will also display their schemes.
To attract visitors, special stalls will be set up related to urban development, tourism & culture, and the Namami Gange (Clean Ganga Mission) initiative. The Irrigation Department, Food Safety and Drugs Administration, Health & Hospitals, AYUSH, Environment, and Forest departments will also participate.
Departments related to the rural economy, such as the Agriculture Department, Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and UPSRLM, will showcase their achievements. ODOP and GI products will also attract the attention of domestic and international visitors.
This year, stalls related to Sugar & Cane, Textiles & Handlooms, CREDAI, Banking & Finance, Transport (Auto-EV), UPSDM, and Higher Education will also enhance the show.
Furthermore, initiatives like CM Yuva, New Entrepreneurs, and Partner Country Pavilions will be centres of attraction. In addition to departmental stalls, the venue will feature food courts, B2B and B2C stages, and a cultural stage hosting various cultural activities and shows.