UP Monsoon: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Next 48 Hours

Monsoon’s Progress Faster Than Usual This Year The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that this year, the monsoon has arrived much earlier than the normal date in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar. Even many parts of Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh have already received monsoon rains. This is why monsoon clouds are now rapidly becoming active in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR as well.

Dr. M.K. Sharma, Senior Meteorologist at the IMD Lucknow centre, stated that "This year, the monsoon's progress is faster than average, and the primary reason behind this is the simultaneous development of weather conditions in both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal." He also clarified that "Within the next three to four days, the monsoon will become fully active throughout Uttar Pradesh."

Capital Lucknow and Purvanchal Prepare for the First Downpour In the eastern Uttar Pradesh districts – Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ballia, Azamgarh, and Prayagraj – clouds have already begun to gather in the sky. A slight drop in temperature and humid conditions are indicating the arrival of the monsoon. According to the Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in these areas within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The rapid arrival of the monsoon is also expected in major cities of western Uttar Pradesh such as Meerut, Bareilly, Agra, Saharanpur, and Noida. The department has stated that the monsoon may arrive in western UP approximately 4 to 5 days earlier than the normal date.

Relief from the Heatwave, Hot Winds No Longer a Threat The months of May and June in North India are usually notorious for heatwaves, but due to the rapid progress of the monsoon, the heatwave situation has now almost ended. Meteorologists have confirmed that there will be no heatwave situation in any part of the country in the coming days. It is noteworthy that in the early parts of April and May, the temperature in many parts of North India reached 44 to 47 degrees Celsius. However, the activity of monsoon clouds has now cooled the atmosphere.

Heavy Rainfall Warning in Several Parts of the Country The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, northern Chhattisgarh, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Lightning is also expected in these areas. People have been advised to exercise caution and follow the guidelines of the Meteorological Department. Furthermore, heavy rainfall is also likely in Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, and coastal areas of Maharashtra. Fishermen in these areas have been warned not to venture into the sea.

Good News for Agriculture The most positive impact of the early onset of the monsoon is being felt in agriculture. The early arrival of the monsoon this year will allow for timely sowing of Kharif crops, leading to expectations of a good yield of crops such as rice, maize, millet, pigeon pea, and green gram. Officials from the state agriculture department say that if the rainfall remains favourable in the next two weeks, a new record of Kharif production could be set in the state this year. Farmers are being advised to plan their sowing according to the progress of the monsoon.

Impact on Power Supply With the onset of rain, power outages may increase, especially in rural areas. In previous years, it has been observed that power supply is disrupted in many areas during the monsoon. The electricity department has claimed that the system has been improved this time, but citizens are advised to keep small inverters and backups ready.

Impact on Power Supply With the onset of rain, power outages may increase, especially in rural areas. In previous years, it has been observed that power supply is disrupted in many areas during the monsoon. The electricity department has claimed that the system has been improved this time, but citizens are advised to keep small inverters and backups ready.

Concerns Regarding Traffic and Waterlogging As soon as the rain starts, the problem of waterlogging may reappear in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and other major cities. Municipal corporations have started cleaning drains before the rains, but as every year, there is a fear of waterlogging on the roads during the first heavy rain. The traffic department has appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rains and to exercise caution while passing through waterlogged routes.