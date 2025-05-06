UP Police Reshuffle: 14 IPS Officers Transferred, Seven District SSPs Changed

According to the government order, Raj Karan Nayyar, SP of Ayodhya, has been appointed as the new SP of Gorakhpur. Dr. Gaurav Grover, the Gorakhpur SSP, will now serve as the SP of Ayodhya.

Sanjay Kumar, SP of Etawah, has been appointed as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Muzaffarnagar. Abhishek Singh, SSP of Muzaffarnagar, has been promoted to the post of DIG, Saharanpur Range. Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, SP of Kaushambi, is the new SSP of Etawah. Rajesh Kumar Dwitiya , Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Ghaziabad, has been appointed as the new SP of Kaushambi.

Dhawl Jaiswal, SP of Fatehpur, has been appointed as DCP in Ghaziabad. Satyajit Gupta, SP of Sant Kabir Nagar, will now serve as DCP in the Kanpur Police Commissionerate. Sandeep Kumar Meena, SP of Gorakhpur Railway, has been appointed as the SP of Sant Kabir Nagar, while Lakshmi Niwas Mishra, previously with the Anti-Corruption Organisation, will take over as the SP of Gorakhpur Railway.

Anoop Kumar Singh, Commandant of the 35th PAC Battalion in Lucknow, has been appointed as the new SP of Fatehpur. In other changes, Mohit Gupta , IG of Varanasi Range, has been appointed as the new Home Secretary of the state. Ajay Kumar Sahni, DIG of Saharanpur Range, will now serve as DIG of Bareilly Range. Vaibhav Krishna, DIG deployed at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, has been appointed as the new DIG of Varanasi Range.