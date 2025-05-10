UP Rains: IMD Issues Alert for Rain, Thunderstorms, and Strong Winds on May 10-11

According to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday in Chandauli, Varanasi, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Jhansi, and Banda districts. Similarly, there is a chance of thunderstorms in Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Lalitpur, and surrounding areas.
Possibility of Strong Winds in These Areas Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Budaun, Jalaun, and Jhansi may experience winds reaching speeds of up to 50 km per hour.
Minimal Impact on Temperature Regarding the state’s temperature, no significant change in the maximum temperature is expected in the next 24 hours. Thereafter, a gradual increase of 4-6 degrees is anticipated. Similarly, no major change in the minimum temperature is expected in the next 72 hours. A gradual increase of 2-4 degrees is likely after that. On 11 May, the weather in western UP may be clear. In eastern UP, there may be showers accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas.