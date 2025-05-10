UP Rains: IMD Issues Alert for Rain, Thunderstorms, and Strong Winds on May 10-11

According to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday in Chandauli, Varanasi, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Jhansi, and Banda districts. Similarly, there is a chance of thunderstorms in Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Lalitpur, and surrounding areas.

Possibility of Strong Winds in These Areas Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Budaun, Jalaun, and Jhansi may experience winds reaching speeds of up to 50 km per hour.