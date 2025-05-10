scriptUP Rains: IMD Issues Alert for Rain, Thunderstorms, and Strong Winds on May 10-11 | Latest News | Patrika News
Lucknow

UP Rains: IMD Issues Alert for Rain, Thunderstorms, and Strong Winds on May 10-11

Light rain is expected on 10th and 11th May, with the possibility of strong winds and lightning in some areas.

LucknowMay 10, 2025 / 08:38 am

Patrika Desk


UP Weather Update Today: Uttar Pradesh is experiencing fluctuating weather conditions. There are periods of intense sunshine, strong winds, and occasional showers. Currently, there is a possibility of rain in UP until 11 May. After 11 May, the weather will change completely, and the heat will be in full swing. On 10 May, there is a likelihood of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in several areas. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 30-40 km per hour.
According to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday in Chandauli, Varanasi, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Jhansi, and Banda districts. Similarly, there is a chance of thunderstorms in Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Lalitpur, and surrounding areas.

Possibility of Strong Winds in These Areas

Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Budaun, Jalaun, and Jhansi may experience winds reaching speeds of up to 50 km per hour.

Minimal Impact on Temperature

Regarding the state’s temperature, no significant change in the maximum temperature is expected in the next 24 hours. Thereafter, a gradual increase of 4-6 degrees is anticipated. Similarly, no major change in the minimum temperature is expected in the next 72 hours. A gradual increase of 2-4 degrees is likely after that. On 11 May, the weather in western UP may be clear. In eastern UP, there may be showers accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas.

