scriptUP Weather Forecast: Dry spell for two days, then change expected; IMD issues alert | Latest News | Patrika News
Lucknow

UP Weather Forecast: Dry spell for two days, then change expected; IMD issues alert

UP Rain Alert: Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience a change in weather patterns. While the weather will remain dry until April 17th, there is a forecast of thunderstorms and rain on April 18th and 19th. This year’s monsoon is predicted to be better than normal, which is welcome news for farmers.

LucknowApr 17, 2025 / 09:44 am

Patrika Desk

UP Weather Update: Uttar Pradesh will experience dry weather for the next two days, but according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather may change on 18 and 19 April. During this period, rain with thunder and lightning and strong winds are expected in several districts of the state. There is also a possibility of hail in some areas, and people are advised to remain vigilant. Meanwhile, there is also good news regarding this year’s monsoon. Meteorologists predict that the 2025 monsoon could be better than normal, which is particularly welcome news for farmers and those involved in agriculture.

Latest Weather Update: When, Where, and What Kind of Rain

According to the Meteorological Department’s report, partly cloudy skies are expected in many parts of Uttar Pradesh on 17 April, while rain with lightning and strong winds are likely on 18 and 19 April. Some districts in eastern and western UP have been put on alert. A drop in temperature may also be recorded during this period. The maximum temperature will remain around 35–36°C for the next few days, offering some relief from the heat.
Monsoon 2025: Expected to be better than average, IMD indicates

Dr. Atul Kumar Singh, a senior meteorologist at the IMD, stated that the monsoon this year may perform better than average. According to him:
  • The conditions in the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean are neutral, which is favourable for the monsoon.
  • There is a lower than normal snow cover in Eurasia and the Northern Hemisphere, which indicates good rainfall in India.
  • There is a 105% chance of rainfall, while the long-term average is 87 centimetres.
  • This situation could be particularly beneficial for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand, and the Terai regions, where rain-dependent crops are more prevalent.
  • Temperature Status: Relief in Prayagraj and Lucknow, but the heat return is certain.
    Due to the rain two days ago in Prayagraj, the weather remained pleasant on Wednesday.
  • Maximum Temperature: 36.2°C
  • Minimum Temperature: 22.6°C
  • Only 0.2 degrees above normal, which is reassuring.
In Lucknow and surrounding areas, the heat is somewhat under control, but temperatures may rise after 20 April.

Alerts and Advice for the Public

Avoid open areas during lightning.
Avoid mobile charging and keep electronic devices switched off.
Conduct agricultural activities only according to weather forecasts.
Exercise caution while driving during rain.

Possible Weather in the Coming Days (According to IMD Forecast)

  • Date Weather Condition
  • 17 April Partly cloudy, light rain
  • 18 April Rain with thunder and lightning
  • 19 April: Strong winds and possible hail
  • 20 April: Clear weather, increase in temperature

Expert Opinion

“The current global climate situation and oceanic events are favourable for India. Uttar Pradesh may receive a good monsoon this time, which will boost agricultural production.” Dr. Atul Kumar Singh, Senior Meteorologist

