UP Weather Forecast: Dry spell for two days, then change expected; IMD issues alert

Latest Weather Update: When, Where, and What Kind of RainAccording to the Meteorological Department’s report, partly cloudy skies are expected in many parts of Uttar Pradesh on 17 April, while rain with lightning and strong winds are likely on 18 and 19 April. Some districts in eastern and western UP have been put on alert. A drop in temperature may also be recorded during this period. The maximum temperature will remain around 35–36°C for the next few days, offering some relief from the heat.
Monsoon 2025: Expected to be better than average, IMD indicatesDr. Atul Kumar Singh, a senior meteorologist at the IMD, stated that the monsoon this year may perform better than average. According to him:
- The conditions in the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean are neutral, which is favourable for the monsoon.
- There is a lower than normal snow cover in Eurasia and the Northern Hemisphere, which indicates good rainfall in India.
- There is a 105% chance of rainfall, while the long-term average is 87 centimetres.
- This situation could be particularly beneficial for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand, and the Terai regions, where rain-dependent crops are more prevalent.
- Temperature Status: Relief in Prayagraj and Lucknow, but the heat return is certain.
Due to the rain two days ago in Prayagraj, the weather remained pleasant on Wednesday.
- Maximum Temperature: 36.2°C
- Minimum Temperature: 22.6°C
- Only 0.2 degrees above normal, which is reassuring.
Alerts and Advice for the PublicAvoid open areas during lightning.
Avoid mobile charging and keep electronic devices switched off.
Conduct agricultural activities only according to weather forecasts.
Exercise caution while driving during rain.
Possible Weather in the Coming Days (According to IMD Forecast)
- Date Weather Condition
- 17 April Partly cloudy, light rain
- 18 April Rain with thunder and lightning
- 19 April: Strong winds and possible hail
- 20 April: Clear weather, increase in temperature