UPPSC: Massive Recruitment for LT Grade Teachers, Timetable Announced

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting a recruitment drive for LT Grade teachers. A timetable has been released, indicating that the application process will commence on 28 July. Both men and women are eligible to apply, and applications are also being sought for physical education teachers. Detailed information will be uploaded to the commission's official website on 28 July, along with the commencement of the online application process. One-Time Registration (OTR) is mandatory for all applicants.
This recruitment drive is for government schools and includes positions for male and female teachers, as well as physical education teachers. According to the notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, 81 posts are for physical education, 2525 for women, and 4860 for men. The last date for applications is 4 September, with corrections allowed until the same date. The deadline for paying the examination fee is 28 August.
Complete information regarding the examination, including the examination scheme, syllabus, caste certificate format, reservation details, age relaxation, and prescribed examination fees, will be available on 28 July at https://uppsc.up.nic.in.