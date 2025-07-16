16 July 2025,

Lucknow

UPPSC: Massive Recruitment for LT Grade Teachers, Timetable Announced

UPPSC Announces Bumper Recruitment of LT Grade Teachers The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for LT Grade teachers in government schools. The recruitment will include male and female teachers, as well as physical education teachers. The recruitment process will begin on 28 July.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

Bumper recruitment in LT grade (Photo source: 'X' AIR Lucknow)
Bumper recruitment in LT grade (Photo source: 'X' AIR Lucknow)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting a recruitment drive for LT Grade teachers. A timetable has been released, indicating that the application process will commence on 28 July. Both men and women are eligible to apply, and applications are also being sought for physical education teachers. Detailed information will be uploaded to the commission's official website on 28 July, along with the commencement of the online application process. One-Time Registration (OTR) is mandatory for all applicants.

LT Teachers Recruitment

According to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, eligible applicants aged between 21 and 40 years can apply online. The application process will begin on 28 July, and detailed information will be available on the UPPSC website on the same day. One-Time Registration (OTR) is mandatory for online applications. A total of 7466 posts are available.

Recruitment of Physical Education Teachers

This recruitment drive is for government schools and includes positions for male and female teachers, as well as physical education teachers. According to the notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, 81 posts are for physical education, 2525 for women, and 4860 for men. The last date for applications is 4 September, with corrections allowed until the same date. The deadline for paying the examination fee is 28 August.

One-Time Registration Mandatory

According to information received from the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, applicants must complete One-Time Registration (OTR). Applications without OTR will not be accepted. Complete information regarding the examination, including the examination scheme, syllabus, caste certificate format, reservation details, age relaxation, and prescribed examination fees, will be available on 28 July at https://uppsc.up.nic.in.

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 11:28 am

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / UPPSC: Massive Recruitment for LT Grade Teachers, Timetable Announced
