UPPSC: Massive Recruitment for LT Grade Teachers, Timetable Announced

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting a recruitment drive for LT Grade teachers. A timetable has been released, indicating that the application process will commence on 28 July. Both men and women are eligible to apply, and applications are also being sought for physical education teachers. Detailed information will be uploaded to the commission's official website on 28 July, along with the commencement of the online application process. One-Time Registration (OTR) is mandatory for all applicants.