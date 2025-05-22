Uttar Pradesh: Married police couples can work in same district

What is the New Order? The public-interest order issued from the DGP’s office clarifies that if both husband and wife are employed in the police department, they will be posted in the same district, if possible. This policy will also apply to couples appointed on compassionate grounds. The aim is not only to maintain balance in family life but also to create a harmonious work environment.

Why is this Decision Important? The lives of officers in the police force are often difficult and demanding. Shift duties, emergencies, and law and order related work often require them to be away from their families. When both husband and wife are in the police department and posted in different districts, this not only increases family stress but also impacts mental health.

After this Order Husbands and wives can live together.

Childcare and family responsibilities can be better managed.

This is a significant relief for women police officers.

This policy is considered a milestone towards 'social harmony and workplace convenience'. Impact so far In a few days since the DGP's order, many police couples in various districts of the state have been given postings together. This has also increased coordination in departmental work and fostered better understanding during office work. This has led to: increased transparency in transfer matters; a reduction in negative emotions and stress; and a boost to women's empowerment.

Impact on Compassionate Appointments Compassionate appointments are given in cases where a police officer dies prematurely, and their family receives an appointment to support their livelihood. Often, the wife or child joins the police department but is posted in a different district.

Now, after this policy Individuals appointed on compassionate grounds can be posted in the same district as their spouse.

This will provide relief to vulnerable families.

Police Personnel's Response Sub Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, Aligarh: "Now we both (my wife and I) can live together and give time to our family. This is a commendable initiative." Head Constable Reena Yadav, Prayagraj: "This allows our children to have the presence of both parents, which wasn't possible before."

Future Plans The department may soon develop a central online system where information about couples can be uploaded to better manage their transfers. In the future, this policy may also be implemented in other services such as medical, education, and administrative departments.