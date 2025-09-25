Yogi Adityanath Government Announces Six-Month Early Scholarship Disbursement

UP Scholarship News: The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is prioritising the future and well-being of its students. In addition to providing a better learning environment, scholarships are continuously provided as financial aid to empower them to become self-reliant.
In line with this, a revolutionary initiative has been taken this year to distribute scholarships ahead of schedule. On September 26th, scholarships will be awarded to over 400,000 students in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Jupiter Hall of Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.
Narendra Kashyap, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Backward Classes Welfare and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a historic change has been made in the scholarship distribution system. Previously, scholarships were given in February-March, but now they are being distributed in September, during Navratri, allowing students to benefit from them in a timely manner. This will be a Diwali gift of sorts for the students.
He added that in 2024, approximately 5.9 million students from the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes of the state received scholarships, and this number is expected to increase to over 7 million in 2025. The government is continuously expanding the scope of scholarships.
The Minister said that to ensure students receive scholarships early, the Backward Classes Welfare, Social Welfare, and Minority Welfare departments, under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, developed a comprehensive strategy. This is why students will receive the benefit of scholarships during the auspicious occasion of Navratri this time.
Minority Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Backward Classes Welfare Narendra Kashyap, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Social Welfare Aseem Arun, Minister of State Social Welfare Sanjeev Gond, and Minister of State Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari will be present on this occasion.