Yogi Adityanath Government Announces Six-Month Early Scholarship Disbursement

Narendra Kashyap, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Backward Classes Welfare and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a historic change has been made in the scholarship distribution system. Previously, scholarships were given in February-March, but now they are being distributed in September, during Navratri, allowing students to benefit from them in a timely manner. This will be a Diwali gift of sorts for the students.