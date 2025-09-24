₹25,000 Fine for Drinking, Reward for Reporting: MP Village Launches Anti-Alcohol Drive

In several villages in the Singhpur, Nainpur, and Bijadandi gram panchayat areas, villagers have similarly held meetings and decided to ban alcohol. In some villages, women took the lead, destroying alcohol breweries. Many panchayats have established rules imposing collective fines on those caught selling or making alcohol. Villagers believe that alcohol is the root cause of poverty, domestic violence, and disease. They feel that its eradication will accelerate village development. This collective effort towards alcohol prohibition is leading many villages in the district towards becoming model villages. People believe that prohibition will bring prosperity and encourage children to focus on education.