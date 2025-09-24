₹25,000 Fine for Drinking, Reward for Reporting: MP Village Launches Anti-Alcohol Drive

Alcohol Ban Rally: In Mandla district, the Nasha Mukti Abhiyan is taking the form of a people's movement. In Sakri and Khairi Rayat, support villages of Kauadongri gram panchayat in Mohgaon, villagers have united to make the entire village alcohol-free. A village meeting was held where it was unanimously decided to impose a fine of ₹25,000 on those who manufacture or consume alcohol. Informants will receive a reward of ₹5,000. Following this, villagers held a rally.
Villagers collectively resolved to make the village completely alcohol-free. Women participated in large numbers, stating that considering the adverse effects of alcohol on families and society, alcohol would not be tolerated in the village under any circumstances. Social boycott would be employed if necessary.
In several villages in the Singhpur, Nainpur, and Bijadandi gram panchayat areas, villagers have similarly held meetings and decided to ban alcohol. In some villages, women took the lead, destroying alcohol breweries. Many panchayats have established rules imposing collective fines on those caught selling or making alcohol. Villagers believe that alcohol is the root cause of poverty, domestic violence, and disease. They feel that its eradication will accelerate village development. This collective effort towards alcohol prohibition is leading many villages in the district towards becoming model villages. People believe that prohibition will bring prosperity and encourage children to focus on education.
In Gram Lafara, located 15-20 kilometres from the district headquarters, large-scale illicit alcohol sales had been prevalent for a long time. Following protests from women, the community is showing support. The Nanda and Kewat communities have agreed to stop selling alcohol. Regional Janpad member Janki Pushpkar, Sarpanch Vimla Maravi, the Up-Sarpanch, and the Ward Panch are supporting the alcohol ban, conducting awareness rallies and collaborating with the police to take action.
In Gram Kumhron, Mohgaon, villagers decided to ban alcohol in a meeting held in May. A fine of ₹20,000 was decided for manufacturing and ₹15,000 for consumption. Gram Shodhan Piparia has also imposed a ban on the manufacture and consumption of alcohol, along with a specified fine.