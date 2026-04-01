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Mathura

Sex Racket Busted; 9 Detained in Compromising Situation

Prostitution Racket Busted: 4 boys and 5 girls found in objectionable condition. Police have exposed a sex racket at 'Choti Wala Dhaba'. Know what the whole matter is?

2 min read

Mathura

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Patrika Desk

Apr 01, 2026

prostitution racket busted at a highway side eatery in mathura 5 women and 4 customers arrested

Sex racket uncovered at a roadside dhaba along the highway. Photo source: AI

Prostitution Racket Busted: Police in the Chhata Kotwali police station area of Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh, have busted a major sex racket. The police uncovered this illegal activity by raiding the 'Choti Wala Dhaba' located on the highway side near Dautana. During the operation, 5 young women and 4 customers were arrested from the spot. This action caused a stir in the area.

Police Took Planned Action Based on Information

The police had been receiving information about suspicious activities at this dhaba for a long time. Based on this, a police team planned and raided the dhaba. Investigations revealed that an illegal flesh trade business had been operating under the guise of the dhaba for a long time. As soon as the police team reached the spot, panic broke out among the people present there.

9 People Apprehended in the Raid

During the police operation, a total of 9 people were taken into custody, including 5 women and 4 men. According to the police, the apprehended men had arrived there as customers. The police have taken all the accused into custody and started questioning them.

Questions Raised on Dhabas and Hotels Along the Highway

Local residents say that such illegal activities have been going on for a long time in many dhabas and hotels located around the highway in Mathura. However, after the police action in this case, it is hoped that such illegal businesses will now be strictly curbed.

Case Registered, Search for Other Accused Continues

Currently, the police have registered a case against all the arrested accused under relevant sections and have started further investigation. Police officials say that other individuals involved in this racket are also being identified, and more significant revelations may emerge in this case soon.

Action Also Taken in Meerut

It is worth noting that even after the murder of a Turkmenistani woman, Nazmuddinia Mohabbat, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the flesh trade operating inside hotels and spa centres in the city has not been completely curbed. Despite continuous police action, this illegal business continues in many areas along the highway and within the city. On Monday, the police busted this trade by raiding a spa centre in Sharda Plaza located on Delhi Road, where 6 people, including 3 women, were arrested. Read the full story.

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Published on:

01 Apr 2026 01:57 pm

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