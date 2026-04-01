Sex Racket Busted; 9 Detained in Compromising Situation

It is worth noting that even after the murder of a Turkmenistani woman, Nazmuddinia Mohabbat, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the flesh trade operating inside hotels and spa centres in the city has not been completely curbed. Despite continuous police action, this illegal business continues in many areas along the highway and within the city. On Monday, the police busted this trade by raiding a spa centre in Sharda Plaza located on Delhi Road, where 6 people, including 3 women, were arrested. Read the full story.