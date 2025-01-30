20 Dead, Including Indian Citizen, in South Sudan Plane Crash

20 People Killed The plane crash in South Sudan on Wednesday involved 21 people. 20 of them perished. The deceased comprised 16 South Sudanese nationals, two Chinese nationals, and one Indian national. All were employees of Greater Pioneer Operating Company.

Short video clip showing the plane that crashed on Wednesday afternoon in South Sudan’s Unity State, killing at least 20 people-mostly engineers. Only one person is said to have survived, according to the government. #SSOX pic.twitter.com/PccN3YUvAf — Woja Emmanuel (@emmanuel_woja) January 29, 2025 Only One Survivor Only one person survived the plane crash; a South Sudanese national. However, they sustained serious injuries. The injured individual has been admitted to Bentiu State Hospital for treatment. Only one person survived the plane crash; a South Sudanese national. However, they sustained serious injuries. The injured individual has been admitted to Bentiu State Hospital for treatment.