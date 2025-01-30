20 Dead, Including Indian Citizen, in South Sudan Plane Crash

20 People Killed The plane crash in South Sudan on Wednesday involved 21 people. 20 of them perished. The deceased comprised 16 South Sudanese nationals, two Chinese nationals, and one Indian national. All were employees of Greater Pioneer Operating Company.
Only One Survivor Only one person survived the plane crash; a South Sudanese national. However, they sustained serious injuries. The injured individual has been admitted to Bentiu State Hospital for treatment.
Plane Crashed Near Runway According to reports, the plane crashed approximately 500 metres from the runway in Unity State, shortly after taking off for Juba at approximately 10:30 am local time. The aircraft was completely destroyed in the crash. A local agency has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.