20 Dead, Including Indian Citizen, in South Sudan Plane Crash

South Sudan Plane Crash: A plane crash in South Sudan on Wednesday resulted in the loss of 20 lives.

BharatJan 30, 2025 / 12:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Plane crashes are on the rise globally, with incidents occurring frequently in various locations. One such incident took place on Wednesday in South Sudan. The accident occurred in the morning in Unity State, South Sudan, when a small aircraft belonging to the Chinese oil firm Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC) carrying several passengers crashed en route to the nation’s capital, Juba. This plane crash was reported by Gatwech Bipal, the Information Minister of Unity State.

20 People Killed

The plane crash in South Sudan on Wednesday involved 21 people. 20 of them perished. The deceased comprised 16 South Sudanese nationals, two Chinese nationals, and one Indian national. All were employees of Greater Pioneer Operating Company.

Only One Survivor

Only one person survived the plane crash; a South Sudanese national. However, they sustained serious injuries. The injured individual has been admitted to Bentiu State Hospital for treatment.

Plane Crashed Near Runway

According to reports, the plane crashed approximately 500 metres from the runway in Unity State, shortly after taking off for Juba at approximately 10:30 am local time. The aircraft was completely destroyed in the crash. A local agency has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

