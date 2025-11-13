Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Peru Bus Accident: 37 Killed as Passenger Bus Plunges into Ditch

A horrific bus accident case has come to light in Peru on Wednesday. 37 people lost their lives in this accident.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

Road accident

(Representational Photo: Patrika)

Road accidents are a serious problem that is increasing worldwide. Incidents of road accidents are reported from somewhere or the other every day. Every year, many such cases are witnessed, in which many people lose their lives and many are injured. A similar incident has now come to light in Peru. A horrific bus accident occurred in the southern region of Arequipa on Wednesday.

Bus full of passengers falls into a ditch

According to information, a bus full of passengers collided with a truck on the South Pan-American Highway in Arequipa, Peru. Due to this collision, the bus overturned and fell into a ditch.

37 people dead

As many as 37 people died in this bus accident in Arequipa, Peru. Some of the deceased died on the spot, while some succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital or at the hospital.

Several injured

Several people were also injured in this bus accident. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Investigation launched into the matter

Police and local agencies have started investigating the matter. Efforts are being made to ascertain the cause of the collision between the bus and the truck, after which the bus fell into the ditch.

Published on:

13 Nov 2025 03:03 pm

English News / World / Peru Bus Accident: 37 Killed as Passenger Bus Plunges into Ditch

