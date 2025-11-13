Peru Bus Accident: 37 Killed as Passenger Bus Plunges into Ditch

(Representational Photo: Patrika)
Road accidents are a serious problem that is increasing worldwide. Incidents of road accidents are reported from somewhere or the other every day. Every year, many such cases are witnessed, in which many people lose their lives and many are injured. A similar incident has now come to light in Peru. A horrific bus accident occurred in the southern region of Arequipa on Wednesday.
According to information, a bus full of passengers collided with a truck on the South Pan-American Highway in Arequipa, Peru. Due to this collision, the bus overturned and fell into a ditch.
As many as 37 people died in this bus accident in Arequipa, Peru. Some of the deceased died on the spot, while some succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital or at the hospital.
Several people were also injured in this bus accident. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
Police and local agencies have started investigating the matter. Efforts are being made to ascertain the cause of the collision between the bus and the truck, after which the bus fell into the ditch.
