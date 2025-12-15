15 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Morocco flash floods kill 21, injure 32

Sudden floods in Morocco have caused devastation. As a result, 21 people have lost their lives so far.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

Flash floods in Morocco

Flash floods in Morocco (Photo - Washington Post)

Many countries worldwide are currently facing the brunt of extreme weather. A continuous spell of torrential rain persists in several nations, causing significant distress to the populace. Morocco is among these affected countries. In the coastal province of Safi, specifically in the city of Safi, torrential rain began abruptly on Sunday. This province, located approximately 330 kilometres south of Rabat, experienced an hour of relentless downpour in its old city, leading to widespread devastation.

Flash Floods Caused by Torrential Rain

The sudden deluge, lasting for about an hour, triggered flash floods in Safi. Numerous homes and shops were inundated with water. Rivers overflowed their banks, causing vehicles to be swept away and creating large potholes on many roads.

21 People Dead

As a result of the sudden flash floods in Safi, 21 people have lost their lives so far, according to local authorities. They reported that the majority of the casualties occurred due to drowning in the floodwaters.

32 People Injured

The floods also left 32 people injured, necessitating their admission to hospitals for treatment. While many have since been discharged, several remain hospitalised, though their condition is reported to be stable.

Torrential Rain After 7 Years

Safi has experienced such torrential rain after a gap of seven years. The region had been suffering from a drought for the past seven years, which had significantly lowered water levels in the rivers. Consequently, the sudden floods caused a rapid rise in river levels. This deluge caused damage to the infrastructure in Safi and surrounding areas, including roads and bridges. The meteorological department has issued a warning of potential further rainfall in the coming days, raising concerns about a worsening situation.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

15 Dec 2025 10:39 am

English News / World / Morocco flash floods kill 21, injure 32

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Robot smaller than a grain of salt to revolutionise treatment, scientists make major discovery

Robot smaller than grain of salt
Science and Technology

Former husband beheaded, married stepson: terrifying story of this actress will leave you shaken

Husband beheading murder case
World

AI Takes Over Jobs: From Hiring to Firing, Machines Now Make Decisions, Raising Concerns Over Job Security and Bias

World

8 killed in indiscriminate firing from a bridge on revellers at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting
World

Bangladeshis Deported from South Africa Amidst Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.