Morocco flash floods kill 21, injure 32

Safi has experienced such torrential rain after a gap of seven years. The region had been suffering from a drought for the past seven years, which had significantly lowered water levels in the rivers. Consequently, the sudden floods caused a rapid rise in river levels. This deluge caused damage to the infrastructure in Safi and surrounding areas, including roads and bridges. The meteorological department has issued a warning of potential further rainfall in the coming days, raising concerns about a worsening situation.