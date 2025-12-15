Morocco flash floods kill 21, injure 32

Flash floods in Morocco (Photo - Washington Post)
Many countries worldwide are currently facing the brunt of extreme weather. A continuous spell of torrential rain persists in several nations, causing significant distress to the populace. Morocco is among these affected countries. In the coastal province of Safi, specifically in the city of Safi, torrential rain began abruptly on Sunday. This province, located approximately 330 kilometres south of Rabat, experienced an hour of relentless downpour in its old city, leading to widespread devastation.
The sudden deluge, lasting for about an hour, triggered flash floods in Safi. Numerous homes and shops were inundated with water. Rivers overflowed their banks, causing vehicles to be swept away and creating large potholes on many roads.
As a result of the sudden flash floods in Safi, 21 people have lost their lives so far, according to local authorities. They reported that the majority of the casualties occurred due to drowning in the floodwaters.
The floods also left 32 people injured, necessitating their admission to hospitals for treatment. While many have since been discharged, several remain hospitalised, though their condition is reported to be stable.
Safi has experienced such torrential rain after a gap of seven years. The region had been suffering from a drought for the past seven years, which had significantly lowered water levels in the rivers. Consequently, the sudden floods caused a rapid rise in river levels. This deluge caused damage to the infrastructure in Safi and surrounding areas, including roads and bridges. The meteorological department has issued a warning of potential further rainfall in the coming days, raising concerns about a worsening situation.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending