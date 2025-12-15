Australian Terror Attack: Pakistan Connection of Bondi Beach Attacker Revealed, Major Evidence Uncovered

(X-@SumitHansd)
Bondi Beach Shooting: A horrific terrorist attack occurred on Sunday evening at the famous Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, resulting in the deaths of at least 16 people and injuring over 40. The attack took place during the 'Chanuak by the Sea' event, organised on the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Australian authorities have labelled it an anti-Semitic terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community.
The attack occurred around 6:47 PM in the Archer Park area, near Bondi Beach. Two assailants opened indiscriminate fire with long rifles, killing 16 people, including a 10-year-old girl. The oldest victim was 87 years old. Among the injured were children and two police officers. Several of the injured are in critical condition. A brave citizen, Ahmed Al Ahmed, disarmed one of the attackers bare-handed, saving many lives.
The attackers in the Sydney Bondi Beach incident have been identified as father and son. Sajid Akram, 50, and his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram, both resided in Sydney. Sajid Akram ran a fruit shop and owned six licensed firearms, believed to have been used in the attack. Naveed Akram had recently become unemployed. Sajid Akram was killed in a police counter-operation, while Naveed Akram is critically injured, hospitalised, and in police custody. Investigations revealed both have Pakistani origins. Sajid arrived in Australia in 1998 on a student visa, while Naveed is reportedly from Lahore and studied at Al-Murad Institute in Sydney.
According to reports, both were of Pakistani origin. ISIS flags were found in the attackers' car. Naveed Akram was previously on the radar of ASIO (Australian Security Intelligence Organisation) due to his contact with an ISIS-linked cell. Police are treating this as an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community.
Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, involved in the terrorist attack, had told their mother at home that they were going fishing on the southern coast before carrying out this act. Upon discovering Naveed the terrorist's background, police surrounded his home in Bonnyrigg, west of Sydney. Speaking to the media during this time, Naveed's mother, Verena, stated that her son, a unemployed bricklayer, had last spoken to the family on Sunday morning. She mentioned he had gone to Jervis Bay with his father for the weekend.
