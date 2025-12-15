Australian Terror Attack: Pakistan Connection of Bondi Beach Attacker Revealed, Major Evidence Uncovered

Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, involved in the terrorist attack, had told their mother at home that they were going fishing on the southern coast before carrying out this act. Upon discovering Naveed the terrorist's background, police surrounded his home in Bonnyrigg, west of Sydney. Speaking to the media during this time, Naveed's mother, Verena, stated that her son, a unemployed bricklayer, had last spoken to the family on Sunday morning. She mentioned he had gone to Jervis Bay with his father for the weekend.