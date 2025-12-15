Israeli PM Slams Australian Counterpart Over ‘Anti-Semitic Fire’ After Sydney Attack

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Image: IANS)
A dangerous terrorist attack occurred on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday. Two attackers opened fire on Jews celebrating the Hanukkah festival. So far, 16 people have died and 38 have been injured.
Meanwhile, investigations have revealed that the two attackers were father and son. One has been identified as Sajid Akram, 50, who was killed by police in an encounter. The other attacker is reportedly named Naveed Akram, aged 24, who is Sajid's son.
The second shooter, Naveed, was injured by police gunfire and is receiving hospital treatment. Media reports, citing US intelligence officials, suggest that both may be of Pakistani origin.
A picture of Akram's driving license from New South Wales is circulating on social media, showing Akram wearing a Pakistani cricket team jersey.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his anger over the horrific attack on Jews in Sydney, criticising Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
PM Netanyahu stated: "About four months ago, on August 17, I sent a letter to PM Albanese warning him that the Australian government's policy was promoting anti-Semitic activities in Australia."
Netanyahu further said: "I wrote that your demand for a Palestinian state adds fuel to the fire of anti-Semitism. It fuels Hamas terrorism. It emboldens those who threaten Australian Jews and promotes the hatred of Jews that is now roaming your streets."
The Israeli Prime Minister, while criticising the Australian government, added: "Antisemitism is a cancer. It spreads when leaders are silent. It recedes when leaders take action."
Netanyahu appealed: "I appeal to you to replace weakness with action and appeasement with resolve. Instead, Prime Minister, you have replaced weakness with weakness and appeasement with more appeasement."
Netanyahu accused Albanese of failing to take any action against anti-Semitic activities. He said: "Your government has done nothing to stop the spread of antisemitism in Australia."
"You have done nothing to stop the growing cancer within your country. You have taken no action. You have allowed the disease to spread, and the result is that today we have seen horrific attacks on Jews."
PM Netanyahu continued: "We saw the action of a brave man, who turned out to be a brave Muslim man, and I salute him, who stopped one of these terrorists from killing innocent Jews."
"Your government now needs to take action, which you are not doing and must do, because history will not forgive hesitation and weakness."
PM Netanyahu also stated: "We are now concerned about our people and their safety. We will not remain silent now. We fight those who try to destroy us. They are not just trying to destroy us. They attack us because they attack the West."
