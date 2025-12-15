AI to Predict Heart Attacks and Other Diseases Ten Years in Advance with 95% Accuracy

In research by Cedars-Sinai, AI accurately predicted the risk of heart attack within 5 years by analysing plaque from CTA images, which is better than traditional methods. It was successful in tests on thousands of patients. Secondly, Johns Hopkins' model accurately predicted the risk of sudden cardiac death by looking at scarring from MRI in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy with 89-93% accuracy, whereas doctors' guidelines are only 50% accurate. This clearly shows that AI can catch hidden patterns and help save lives.