Nigeria Mosque Blast: 10 Dead in Maiduguri as Explosion Rocks Evening Prayers

A powerful explosion rocked a mosque in Maiduguri, Nigeria, during evening prayers, killing 10 people. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, has once again sparked fears of militant violence in the region, which has endured years of insurgency.
However, no armed group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast. Militia leader Babakura Kolo described the incident as a suspected bomb attack.
Authorities have stated that militants have previously targeted mosques and crowded public places in Maiduguri using suicide bombers and improvised explosive devices.
According to witnesses, the explosion occurred inside a crowded mosque in the Gamboru Market area, where Muslims had gathered for evening prayers.
The sudden blast caused chaos. Worshippers were seen fleeing for their lives amidst the debris and smoke.
Kolo said that initial reports suggest the explosive device might have been planted inside the mosque and detonated during prayers.
Meanwhile, some witnesses claimed that the blast might have been carried out by a suicide bomber. However, authorities have not officially confirmed this.
Maiduguri is the capital of Borno State, which has been at the epicentre of a long-running insurgency led by the jihadist group Boko Haram and its branch, the Islamic State West Africa Province.
Maiduguri has not seen a major attack in recent years. This incident is particularly concerning for residents and security agencies. Boko Haram launched its insurgency in 2009 with the aim of establishing an Islamic caliphate in Borno State.
According to United Nations estimates, Nigeria has been grappling with a jihadist insurgency since 2009. This conflict has claimed the lives of at least 40,000 people and displaced nearly 2 million people in the country's northeast.
There has been significant humanitarian loss, and violence has repeatedly displaced communities. While the conflict was at its peak a decade ago, attacks have since decreased.
The violence has spread beyond Nigeria's borders into neighbouring countries such as Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, further complicating regional security efforts.
Concerns are now rising about a resurgence of violence in parts of Northeast Nigeria, as rebel groups remain capable of carrying out deadly attacks despite years of sustained military pressure and counter-insurgency operations.
