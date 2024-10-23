A terrible collision occurred between a truck and a car, 6 people died and 3 were injured

6 people died In the terrible collision between the truck and the car on the main road connecting Chebika and Kairouan city in Tunisia’s Kairouan province, 6 people died. 3 people injured

In this incident, 3 people were also injured. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of the injured is reported to be normal. Investigation into the case has started

After the accident in Tunisia, an investigation into the case has started. According to the information, the road where the accident occurred has many potholes. This road is considered one of the most dangerous roads in the area, where many road accidents have occurred before.