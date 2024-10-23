scriptA terrible collision occurred between a truck and a car, 6 people died and 3 were injured | Latest News | Patrika News
Miscellenous World

A terrible collision occurred between a truck and a car, 6 people died and 3 were injured

Tunisia Road Accident: A terrible road accident occurred in Tunisia on Tuesday, in which 6 people lost their lives.

New DelhiOct 23, 2024 / 11:35 am

Patrika Desk

Accident

Road accident in Tunisia

Road accidents are often seen worldwide. Such cases are seen every day, and due to these road accidents, many people lose their lives every year. A similar incident occurred in Tunisia on Tuesday. On the main road connecting Chebika and Kairouan city in Tunisia’s Kairouan province, a truck collided with a car on Tuesday, causing significant damage to the car.
6 people died

In the terrible collision between the truck and the car on the main road connecting Chebika and Kairouan city in Tunisia’s Kairouan province, 6 people died.

3 people injured
In this incident, 3 people were also injured. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of the injured is reported to be normal.

Investigation into the case has started
After the accident in Tunisia, an investigation into the case has started. According to the information, the road where the accident occurred has many potholes. This road is considered one of the most dangerous roads in the area, where many road accidents have occurred before.

News / world / Miscellenous World / A terrible collision occurred between a truck and a car, 6 people died and 3 were injured

