17 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Uganda Elections: Violence Erupts, 10 Dead

Violence erupted during the recent elections in Uganda, resulting in the deaths of 10 people.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

Elections in Uganda

Elections in Uganda (Photo - Washington Post)

Elections were held in the African country of Uganda on Thursday. In Uganda, the ruling President Yoweri Museveni was trying to extend his 40-year rule. His main opponent was opposition leader and popular singer Bobi Wine. However, the elections were not held fairly and peacefully. Internet blackouts and strictness by security forces were observed during the elections. The opposition alleged rigging during the elections. Violence also erupted due to such arrangements during the elections.

10 people died

The situation worsened due to the violence that erupted during the elections in Uganda. Muwanga Kivumbi, a Member of Parliament from Butambala district, claimed that security forces attacked his house during the elections, resulting in the deaths of 10 campaign workers. Kivumbi's wife, Zahara Nampewo, stated that the security forces attacked when 10 campaign workers were hiding in the garage. These people lost their lives due to the gunfire.

Bobi Wine placed under house arrest after elections

Along with election rigging, the government also took strict action against opposition leader Wine. As soon as Wine returned home after casting his vote, the army surrounded his house and placed him under house arrest. Some leaders of Wine's party are even saying that Wine was forcibly taken in an army helicopter to an unknown location. It is noteworthy that widespread rigging is being reported in the elections, and due to this, Museveni is considered certain to win once again.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Updated on:

17 Jan 2026 01:56 pm

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 01:55 pm

News / World / Uganda Elections: Violence Erupts, 10 Dead

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Trump's Change of Tone: Iran Thanked Amidst Attack Speculation

Donald Trump and Ali Khamenei
World

1800-Year-Old Cheetah Mummies Found in Saudi Arabian Cave, Scientists Obtain Rare DNA

Cheetah
World

‘We are not for sale’: Greenlanders’ blunt message to Trump

Greenlanders
World

Former South Korean President Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

World

NASA’s Historic Move: Astronauts safely splash down after first medical evacuation from the ISS

The SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.