Uganda Elections: Violence Erupts, 10 Dead

Elections in Uganda (Photo - Washington Post)
Elections were held in the African country of Uganda on Thursday. In Uganda, the ruling President Yoweri Museveni was trying to extend his 40-year rule. His main opponent was opposition leader and popular singer Bobi Wine. However, the elections were not held fairly and peacefully. Internet blackouts and strictness by security forces were observed during the elections. The opposition alleged rigging during the elections. Violence also erupted due to such arrangements during the elections.
The situation worsened due to the violence that erupted during the elections in Uganda. Muwanga Kivumbi, a Member of Parliament from Butambala district, claimed that security forces attacked his house during the elections, resulting in the deaths of 10 campaign workers. Kivumbi's wife, Zahara Nampewo, stated that the security forces attacked when 10 campaign workers were hiding in the garage. These people lost their lives due to the gunfire.
Along with election rigging, the government also took strict action against opposition leader Wine. As soon as Wine returned home after casting his vote, the army surrounded his house and placed him under house arrest. Some leaders of Wine's party are even saying that Wine was forcibly taken in an army helicopter to an unknown location. It is noteworthy that widespread rigging is being reported in the elections, and due to this, Museveni is considered certain to win once again.
