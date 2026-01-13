13 January 2026,

Tuesday

RSF Launches Airstrikes in Sudan, Killing 32 and Injuring 86

RSF has once again wreaked havoc with airstrikes in Sudan. 32 people have lost their lives in these RSF airstrikes.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 13, 2026

RSF carries out drone air strikes in Sudan

RSF carries out drone air strikes in Sudan (Photo - Washington Post)

The situation in Sudan shows no signs of improvement. War has been ongoing between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, 2023. This conflict, which has lasted for approximately 33 months, has caused immense devastation in Sudan. Thousands of people have died and many more have been injured due to this war. Millions have been displaced as a result of this conflict. Tens of millions are facing a food crisis due to the conditions created by the war. The terror of the RSF has not subsided yet. Once again, the RSF has struck Sudan with aerial attacks.

Drones Target Military Base

On Monday, the RSF launched drone attacks on a base in the city of Sinjah, in Sudan's Central Sennar state. Loud explosions were heard, causing panic. The RSF's target was the headquarters of the Sudanese army's 17th Infantry Division. The RSF carried out the attacks while a high-level security meeting of the Sudanese army was underway, attended by the governors, military, and security officials of Sennar, White Nile, and Blue Nile states. The drones fell directly on the meeting hall, causing chaos. A second attack occurred on a market in South Kordofan state, leading to screams and panic.

32 People Dead

As many as 32 people were killed in the RSF attacks. In the first attack, 27 people lost their lives, and in the second attack, 5 people were killed. According to military sources, the death toll is expected to rise.

86 People Injured

As many as 86 people were injured in the RSF attacks. In the first attack, 73 people were injured, and in the second attack, 13 people were injured. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals where they are receiving treatment. The condition of many of the injured is reported to be critical.

Published on:

13 Jan 2026 11:39 am

