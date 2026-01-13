RSF Launches Airstrikes in Sudan, Killing 32 and Injuring 86

The situation in Sudan shows no signs of improvement. War has been ongoing between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, 2023. This conflict, which has lasted for approximately 33 months, has caused immense devastation in Sudan. Thousands of people have died and many more have been injured due to this war. Millions have been displaced as a result of this conflict. Tens of millions are facing a food crisis due to the conditions created by the war. The terror of the RSF has not subsided yet. Once again, the RSF has struck Sudan with aerial attacks.