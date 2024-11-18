Sudan: Army and Paramilitary Forces Engage in Fierce Battle, 150 RSF Fighters Killed

150 RSF Fighters Killed The recent fierce battle between the army and paramilitary forces in Al Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state, has resulted in the death of 150 RSF fighters. The Sudanese army announced this on Sunday. According to the information, the army and paramilitary forces launched a series of attacks on each other, but the army emerged victorious.

Army Captures RSF Bases According to the information provided by the Sudanese army, not only did they kill 150 RSF fighters, but they also captured several RSF bases. The army is rapidly advancing in Al Fashir and is continuously achieving success against the RSF.