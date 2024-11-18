Sudan: Army and Paramilitary Forces Engage in Fierce Battle, 150 RSF Fighters Killed

scriptSudan: Army and Paramilitary Forces Engage in Fierce Battle, 150 RSF Fighters Killed | Latest News | Patrika News
Sudan Conflict: The war between the army and paramilitary forces in Sudan has not ended yet. Recently, the paramilitary forces have suffered a major loss in this war.

New DelhiNov 18, 2024 / 03:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Sudan (Sudan) has been witnessing a war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15 last year. The war has not ended yet. Violence keeps erupting in Sudan, and thousands of people have lost their lives, lakhs have lost their homes, and are displaced. People are still living in difficult circumstances. The ongoing violence in Sudan has also led to a severe food crisis in the country. Millions of people are struggling with hunger. Recently, a fierce battle took place between the army and paramilitary forces in Al Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state.

150 RSF Fighters Killed

The recent fierce battle between the army and paramilitary forces in Al Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state, has resulted in the death of 150 RSF fighters. The Sudanese army announced this on Sunday. According to the information, the army and paramilitary forces launched a series of attacks on each other, but the army emerged victorious.

Army Captures RSF Bases

According to the information provided by the Sudanese army, not only did they kill 150 RSF fighters, but they also captured several RSF bases. The army is rapidly advancing in Al Fashir and is continuously achieving success against the RSF.

No Response from RSF

In the war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary RSF, the RSF has suffered a significant loss. While the army has responded to the entire incident, there has been no response from the RSF so far.

