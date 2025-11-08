Terrorists Kidnap Five Indian Employees at Gunpoint in Mali

Currently, no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for this kidnapping. However, it is noteworthy that instability is increasing in Mali despite the military rule. The influence of Al-Qaeda and ISIS is growing in Mali. Terrorist organisations related to Al-Qaeda and ISIS, such as Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), are very active in Mali. In such a situation, this terrorist organisation is suspected of carrying out this incident, as Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin has carried out similar kidnappings and several terrorist attacks in the past.