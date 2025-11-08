Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Terrorists Kidnap Five Indian Employees at Gunpoint in Mali

A case of kidnapping of five Indians has come to light in Mali. Terrorists kidnapped all five Indians at gunpoint.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 08, 2025

5 Indians kidnapped in Mali

5 Indians kidnapped in Mali (Representational Photo: Patrika)

Terrorism has rapidly increased in African countries over the past few years. The situation is such that incidents of terrorist activities are reported from time to time. A similar incident has now come to light in the West African country of Mali. On Thursday, some armed terrorists kidnapped five Indians near Kobri in Mali. All five Indians were working for a company that works on electrification projects. A representative of this company also confirmed the kidnapping of the five Indians.

Which organisation carried out the kidnapping?

Currently, no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for this kidnapping. However, it is noteworthy that instability is increasing in Mali despite the military rule. The influence of Al-Qaeda and ISIS is growing in Mali. Terrorist organisations related to Al-Qaeda and ISIS, such as Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), are very active in Mali. In such a situation, this terrorist organisation is suspected of carrying out this incident, as Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin has carried out similar kidnappings and several terrorist attacks in the past.

Other Indian employees have been moved to a safe location

For security reasons, the company has moved the remaining Indian employees to a safe location in the capital, Bamako. This has been done to prevent similar incidents.

Terrorists Kidnap Five Indian Employees at Gunpoint in Mali

