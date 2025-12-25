30 Indians residing illegally in the US arrested What is the full story? Let’s find out.

US Border Patrol agents in California, United States of America, have arrested 30 Indian citizens on charges of illegal residency. All these individuals were operating semi-trucks with Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDL). The arrests are part of efforts to enforce immigration laws and ensure highway safety. US Border Patrol agents apprehended them during a special operation. The US Customs and Border Protection department issued a statement announcing the arrest of 49 illegal immigrants in the El Centro sector of California. Citizens from El Salvador, China, Eritrea, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Russia, Somalia, Turkey, and Ukraine were also among those apprehended.