25 December 2025,

30 Indians residing illegally in the US arrested What is the full story? Let's find out.

30 Indians residing illegally in America have been arrested. What is the whole matter? Let's find out.

Patrika Desk

Dec 25, 2025

US Border Patrol agents in California, United States of America, have arrested 30 Indian citizens on charges of illegal residency. All these individuals were operating semi-trucks with Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDL). The arrests are part of efforts to enforce immigration laws and ensure highway safety. US Border Patrol agents apprehended them during a special operation. The US Customs and Border Protection department issued a statement announcing the arrest of 49 illegal immigrants in the El Centro sector of California. Citizens from El Salvador, China, Eritrea, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Russia, Somalia, Turkey, and Ukraine were also among those apprehended.

Operation Highway Sentinel

This operation was conducted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations on December 10 and 11, 2025. The objective of the operation is to prevent immigration violations within commercial trucking companies and ensure the safety of highways. This campaign was initiated in light of the recent increase in road accidents in America, with illegal immigrant truck drivers being implicated in these incidents.

Several Indian Truck Drivers Involved in Road Accidents

In recent times, several Indian truck drivers, who were residing illegally in the United States, have been identified in road accidents across America. Following these accidents, significant controversy arose, leading to demands for a ban on illegal truck drivers in the US to prevent road accidents.

Published on:

25 Dec 2025 11:32 am

