Bolivia Bus Plunge Kills 31

On Monday, a bus accident took place on a highway in Yocalla, Tomás Frías province, Bolivia, connecting Potosi and Oruro. A passenger bus overturned and plunged approximately 800 metres into a ravine, causing widespread panic.
31 Deaths The bus accident in Yocalla, Tomas Frias province, Bolivia, on the highway connecting Potosí and Oruro, resulted in 31 fatalities. Some victims died at the scene, others while being transported to the hospital, and some succumbed to their injuries during treatment.
15 Injured Fifteen people sustained injuries in the bus accident. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Four are reported to be in critical condition, including two children.
Cause of the Accident Police stated that the bus was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, causing it to overturn and fall into the ravine. A police spokesperson explained that the accident location features sharp, steep inclines, increasing the risk of accidents.