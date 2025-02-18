scriptBolivia Bus Plunge Kills 31 | Latest News | Patrika News
Miscellenous World

Bolivia Bus Plunge Kills 31

Bolivia Bus Accident: Thirty-one people lost their lives in a bus accident in Bolivia.

BharatFeb 18, 2025 / 10:10 am

Patrika Desk

Bus crash in Bolivia

Bus crash in Bolivia

Road accidents are a serious problem worldwide, showing no signs of improvement. Almost daily, road accidents occur somewhere in the world. These incidents claim numerous lives annually, yet the number of accidents remains stubbornly high. A similar road accident has now occurred in Bolivia.
On Monday, a bus accident took place on a highway in Yocalla, Tomás Frías province, Bolivia, connecting Potosi and Oruro. A passenger bus overturned and plunged approximately 800 metres into a ravine, causing widespread panic.

31 Deaths

The bus accident in Yocalla, Tomas Frias province, Bolivia, on the highway connecting Potosí and Oruro, resulted in 31 fatalities. Some victims died at the scene, others while being transported to the hospital, and some succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

15 Injured

Fifteen people sustained injuries in the bus accident. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Four are reported to be in critical condition, including two children.

Cause of the Accident

Police stated that the bus was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, causing it to overturn and fall into the ravine. A police spokesperson explained that the accident location features sharp, steep inclines, increasing the risk of accidents.

News / World / Miscellenous World / Bolivia Bus Plunge Kills 31

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India to Launch National AI Compute Portal

National News

India to Launch National AI Compute Portal

in 3 hours

Weather Department Issues Yellow Alert: Rain Expected in 11 Rajasthan Districts

Special

Weather Department Issues Yellow Alert: Rain Expected in 11 Rajasthan Districts

in 3 hours

WPL 2025: New run-out rule, teams didn’t even know about!

Sports

WPL 2025: New run-out rule, teams didn’t even know about!

in 3 hours

Today’s Horoscope, 18 February 2025: Luck Shines on Aries, Cancer and These 3 Signs – Check Predictions for All 12

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 18 February 2025: Luck Shines on Aries, Cancer and These 3 Signs – Check Predictions for All 12

in 3 hours

Latest Miscellenous World

20 Dead, Including Indian Citizen, in South Sudan Plane Crash

Miscellenous World

20 Dead, Including Indian Citizen, in South Sudan Plane Crash

3 weeks ago

Over 40 Pakistanis Die in Morocco Boat Capsize

Miscellenous World

Over 40 Pakistanis Die in Morocco Boat Capsize

1 month ago

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Wallis and Futuna

Miscellenous World

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Wallis and Futuna

2 months ago

Shooting in Ecuador leaves nine dead

Miscellenous World

Shooting in Ecuador leaves nine dead

2 months ago

Trending World News

Bolivia Bus Plunge Kills 31

विश्‍व की अन्‍य खबरें

Bolivia Bus Plunge Kills 31

in 4 hours

Kentucky Storm and Floods Kill 10, Leave Thousands Without Water

विदेश

Kentucky Storm and Floods Kill 10, Leave Thousands Without Water

15 hours ago

PM Modi arrives in France to co-chair AI Action Summit

विदेश

PM Modi arrives in France to co-chair AI Action Summit

1 week ago

Los Angeles Wildfires Cause Nearly Rs 14 Lakh Crore in Damage

विदेश

Los Angeles Wildfires Cause Nearly Rs 14 Lakh Crore in Damage

2 weeks ago

PM Modi's US Visit Confirmed: Trade, Defence Cooperation High on Agenda with Trump

विदेश

PM Modi's US Visit Confirmed: Trade, Defence Cooperation High on Agenda with Trump

2 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.