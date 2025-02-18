Bolivia Bus Plunge Kills 31

On Monday, a bus accident took place on a highway in Yocalla, Tomás Frías province, Bolivia, connecting Potosi and Oruro. A passenger bus overturned and plunged approximately 800 metres into a ravine, causing widespread panic.

31 Deaths The bus accident in Yocalla, Tomas Frias province, Bolivia, on the highway connecting Potosí and Oruro, resulted in 31 fatalities. Some victims died at the scene, others while being transported to the hospital, and some succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

🇧🇴 BOLIVIAN BUS CRASH KILLS 31 IN 800M RAVINE 31 dead, 15 injured after a bus plunged in Potosí. Bolivia averages 1,200 traffic deaths yearly.📹 Social media footage shows wreckage. pic.twitter.com/pA67T32akz— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) February 18, 2025 15 Injured Fifteen people sustained injuries in the bus accident. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Four are reported to be in critical condition, including two children.