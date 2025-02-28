Bomb Blasts Kill 11 at Congo Rally

Two Back-to-Back Bomb Blasts The rally in Bukavu, South Kivu province, Congo, in support of the M23, was a political gathering. Two back-to-back bomb blasts rocked the event. The first blast caused panic, sending people scattering. The second blast left many bloodied.

11 Killed Eleven people died in the bomb blasts. Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Congo River Alliance, a political-military group affiliated with the M23, confirmed the death toll. Blame Game Begins After Blasts A blame game has ensued following the blasts. The M23 holds the government responsible, while the government denies any involvement, condemning the incident as a terrorist attack. Investigation Underway An investigation into the bomb blasts is underway. Two suspects have been arrested and are being questioned. Eleven people died in the bomb blasts. Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Congo River Alliance, a political-military group affiliated with the M23, confirmed the death toll.A blame game has ensued following the blasts. The M23 holds the government responsible, while the government denies any involvement, condemning the incident as a terrorist attack.An investigation into the bomb blasts is underway. Two suspects have been arrested and are being questioned.