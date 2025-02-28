scriptBomb Blasts Kill 11 at Congo Rally | Bomb Blasts Kill 11 at Congo Rally | Latest News | Patrika News
Miscellenous World

Bomb Blasts Kill 11 at Congo Rally

The rally in Bukavu, South Kivu province, Congo, in support of the M23, was a political gathering. Two back-to-back bomb blasts rocked the event.

BharatFeb 28, 2025 / 03:40 pm

Patrika Desk

Rally in DR Congo

Rally in DR Congo

Significant instability plagues most African nations, leading to high crime rates and frequent criminal incidents. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) witnessed such an event on Thursday. Bomb blasts occurred during a rally in Bukavu, South Kivu province, Congo. This rally supported the March 23 Movement (M23).

Two Back-to-Back Bomb Blasts

The rally in Bukavu, South Kivu province, Congo, in support of the M23, was a political gathering. Two back-to-back bomb blasts rocked the event. The first blast caused panic, sending people scattering. The second blast left many bloodied.

11 Killed

Eleven people died in the bomb blasts. Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Congo River Alliance, a political-military group affiliated with the M23, confirmed the death toll.

Blame Game Begins After Blasts

A blame game has ensued following the blasts. The M23 holds the government responsible, while the government denies any involvement, condemning the incident as a terrorist attack.

Investigation Underway

An investigation into the bomb blasts is underway. Two suspects have been arrested and are being questioned.

News / World / Miscellenous World / Bomb Blasts Kill 11 at Congo Rally

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Trump-Zelensky meeting: Heated exchange video shows Trump tell Zelensky he is gambling with lives

World

Trump-Zelensky meeting: Heated exchange video shows Trump tell Zelensky he is gambling with lives

1 day ago

Snowfall in Mountains, Hailstorm Alert for Several States: IMD Update

National News

Snowfall in Mountains, Hailstorm Alert for Several States: IMD Update

1 day ago

Ring Road Ajmer: Major boost for city with new ring road and stadium announcement

Special

Ring Road Ajmer: Major boost for city with new ring road and stadium announcement

1 day ago

Maharashtra: Ladli Behna scheme’s February payment stuck! This is the big reason—what’s next?

National News

Maharashtra: Ladli Behna scheme’s February payment stuck! This is the big reason—what’s next?

1 day ago

Latest Miscellenous World

Bolivia Bus Plunge Kills 31

Miscellenous World

Bolivia Bus Plunge Kills 31

2 weeks ago

20 Dead, Including Indian Citizen, in South Sudan Plane Crash

Miscellenous World

20 Dead, Including Indian Citizen, in South Sudan Plane Crash

1 month ago

Over 40 Pakistanis Die in Morocco Boat Capsize

Miscellenous World

Over 40 Pakistanis Die in Morocco Boat Capsize

1 month ago

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Wallis and Futuna

Miscellenous World

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Wallis and Futuna

3 months ago

Trending World News

Trump-Zelensky meeting: Heated exchange video shows Trump tell Zelensky he is gambling with lives

विदेश

Trump-Zelensky meeting: Heated exchange video shows Trump tell Zelensky he is gambling with lives

1 day ago

Bomb Blasts Kill 11 at Congo Rally

विश्‍व की अन्‍य खबरें

Bomb Blasts Kill 11 at Congo Rally

2 days ago

Indian student in coma after US accident; father pleads for urgent visa, ministry contacts US

विदेश

Indian student in coma after US accident; father pleads for urgent visa, ministry contacts US

3 days ago

Donald Trump ties Pakistan’s hands with $39 crore deal – here’s how

पाकिस्तान

Donald Trump ties Pakistan’s hands with $39 crore deal – here’s how

6 days ago

Indian-origin Kash Patel appointed FBI director; White House extends Bollywood-style welcome

विदेश

Indian-origin Kash Patel appointed FBI director; White House extends Bollywood-style welcome

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.