Cameroon Bar Explosion Kills One, Injures Four

A bar in Cameroon has been devastated by an explosion, resulting in one fatality.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

Explosion in bar in Cameroon
Explosion in bar in Cameroon (Photo - MMI News on social media)

The criminal situation in African countries has significantly worsened over the past decade. Cameroon is no exception, experiencing frequent criminal incidents. One such incident occurred on Sunday in Batibo, a town in the troubled Anglophone North-West region of the country, when a local bar exploded. A police station is located close to the bar.

IED Bomb Used

The explosion involved an improvised explosive device (IED). Reports suggest that because of the bar's proximity to the police station, police officers frequented the establishment. Therefore, the IED was likely planted with the intention of targeting police officials.

One Death

No police officers were present at the bar during the explosion. All those present were civilians spending time with family and friends. The sudden explosion caused panic. One person died as a result of the blast.

Four Injured

Four people sustained injuries in the explosion. They were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and are reported to be out of danger.

Investigation Underway

Police arrived at the scene immediately after the bombing and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiries, including interviews with local residents, suggest that separatists were responsible for the attack, targeting police officers.

