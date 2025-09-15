Cameroon Bar Explosion Kills One, Injures Four

The criminal situation in African countries has significantly worsened over the past decade. Cameroon is no exception, experiencing frequent criminal incidents. One such incident occurred on Sunday in Batibo, a town in the troubled Anglophone North-West region of the country, when a local bar exploded. A police station is located close to the bar.
The explosion involved an improvised explosive device (IED). Reports suggest that because of the bar's proximity to the police station, police officers frequented the establishment. Therefore, the IED was likely planted with the intention of targeting police officials.
No police officers were present at the bar during the explosion. All those present were civilians spending time with family and friends. The sudden explosion caused panic. One person died as a result of the blast.
Four people sustained injuries in the explosion. They were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and are reported to be out of danger.
Police arrived at the scene immediately after the bombing and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiries, including interviews with local residents, suggest that separatists were responsible for the attack, targeting police officers.