RSF Air Strikes Kill 20 in Sudan

RSF carries out drone air strikes in Sudan (Photo - Washington Post)
The bloody conflict in Sudan between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began on April 15, 2023, shows no signs of ending. Violence erupts in the country daily. In approximately 30 months, thousands of people have been killed in this war, millions have been displaced and rendered homeless, and millions are facing difficulties even in getting food. Even after this long period, the RSF's attacks have not stopped. RSF fighters continue to target innocent people daily. The same was observed on Monday when the RSF carried out drone airstrikes in two different locations in Sudan.
The RSF carried out the first airstrike in the Al-Lulib area, about 15 kilometres east of El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state. A crowd was targeted in this attack. The second airstrike was carried out on a children's hospital in Kornoi, North Darfur.
As many as 20 people were killed in the two RSF airstrikes. In the first airstrike, 13 people were killed, and in the second airstrike, 7 people, including children and women, were killed.
As many as 34 people were also injured in the RSF airstrikes. In the first airstrike, 29 people were injured, and in the second airstrike, 5 people were injured. The injured are undergoing treatment in nearby hospitals and medical centres, and the condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical.
