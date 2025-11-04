RSF Air Strikes Kill 20 in Sudan

The bloody conflict in Sudan between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began on April 15, 2023, shows no signs of ending. Violence erupts in the country daily. In approximately 30 months, thousands of people have been killed in this war, millions have been displaced and rendered homeless, and millions are facing difficulties even in getting food. Even after this long period, the RSF's attacks have not stopped. RSF fighters continue to target innocent people daily. The same was observed on Monday when the RSF carried out drone airstrikes in two different locations in Sudan.