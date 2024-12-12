scriptEarthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Wallis and Futuna | Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Wallis and Futuna | Latest News | Patrika News
Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Wallis and Futuna

Earthquake in Wallis and Futuna: The cases of earthquakes are increasing rapidly worldwide.

Dec 12, 2024 / 12:02 pm

Earthquake
On Thursday, 12 December, an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck Wallis and Futuna. The epicentre was located 100 kilometres south of Alo, in this French island territory situated in Oceania. The earthquake occurred at 7:21 am Indian Standard Time and was confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Depth of the earthquake

According to the information, the depth of the earthquake that hit Wallis and Futuna today was 10 kilometres.

The earthquake that hit Wallis and Futuna today shook the earth. The tremors of the earthquake were felt not only in the region but also in the surrounding areas, causing people to worry. However, there was no loss of life or property due to the earthquake.

The increasing cases of earthquakes are a serious issue

The cases of earthquakes are increasing rapidly worldwide. While some earthquakes do not cause any damage, some recent earthquakes have caused massive destruction. Last year, earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, Morocco, Afghanistan, Nepal, and China caused massive destruction. This year, an earthquake on January 1 in Japan also caused destruction. On April 3, an earthquake in Taiwan also caused some destruction. Although not all earthquakes cause destruction, the increasing cases of earthquakes are a serious issue.

