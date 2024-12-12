Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Wallis and Futuna

Depth of the earthquake According to the information, the depth of the earthquake that hit Wallis and Futuna today was 10 kilometres. On 2024-12-12, at 01:51:34 (UTC), there was an earthquake around 100 km S of Alo, Wallis and Futuna. The depth of the hypocenter is about 10.0km, and the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated to be about 5.6.https://t.co/XvNOk2chKZ pic.twitter.com/IlJBGs9Xg8 — World EQ Locator (@WorldEQLocator) December 12, 2024 The earthquake that hit Wallis and Futuna today shook the earth. The tremors of the earthquake were felt not only in the region but also in the surrounding areas, causing people to worry. However, there was no loss of life or property due to the earthquake. According to the information, the depth of the earthquake that hit Wallis and Futuna today was 10 kilometres.The earthquake that hit Wallis and Futuna today shook the earth. The tremors of the earthquake were felt not only in the region but also in the surrounding areas, causing people to worry. However, there was no loss of life or property due to the earthquake.

The increasing cases of earthquakes are a serious issue The cases of earthquakes are increasing rapidly worldwide. While some earthquakes do not cause any damage, some recent earthquakes have caused massive destruction. Last year, earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, Morocco, Afghanistan, Nepal, and China caused massive destruction. This year, an earthquake on January 1 in Japan also caused destruction. On April 3, an earthquake in Taiwan also caused some destruction. Although not all earthquakes cause destruction, the increasing cases of earthquakes are a serious issue.