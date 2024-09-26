scriptEarthquake: Earthquake strikes Chile, people are worried | Latest News | Patrika News
Earthquake: Earthquake strikes Chile, people are worried

Chile Earthquake: The series of earthquakes is continuing worldwide. Today, an earthquake struck Chile.

Sep 26, 2024

Earthquakes are increasing globally, and this is no secret. Every day, several earthquakes occur somewhere in the world. Today, on Tuesday, September 3, an earthquake struck Chile, with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was 287 kilometers west of Puerto Chacabuco. The earthquake occurred at 6:51 am Indian Standard Time. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has also confirmed the earthquake in Chile.

What was the depth of the earthquake?

According to the information, the depth of the earthquake that struck Chile today was 10 kilometers.

People are worried

The people in the affected area and surrounding regions of Chile felt the tremors, causing concern among them. However, no damage was reported due to the earthquake.

The increasing number of earthquakes is worrisome

The number of earthquakes is increasing globally. In the past year, earthquakes have occurred somewhere in the world. While some earthquakes do not cause damage, some have caused massive destruction in recent months. Last year, earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, Morocco, Afghanistan, Nepal, and China caused destruction. This year, on January 1, an earthquake in Japan caused destruction, and on April 3, an earthquake in Taiwan also caused some damage. Although not all earthquakes cause destruction, the increasing number of earthquakes is a concern.

