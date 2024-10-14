scriptEaster Island earthquake of magnitude 5.5 shakes the earth | Latest News | Patrika News
Easter Island earthquake of magnitude 5.5 shakes the earth

Easter Island Earthquake: The cases of earthquakes are increasing worldwide. Today, the earth shook due to an earthquake on Easter Island.

New DelhiOct 14, 2024 / 01:04 pm

The number of earthquake cases is increasing worldwide, and this is a well-known fact. Every day, we see earthquake cases in some parts of the world, and sometimes, there are multiple earthquakes in a single day. Today, another new case has been added to this list. Today, on Monday, October 14, an earthquake struck Easter Island (Easter Island) in the southeast, with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale. According to Indian time, the earthquake occurred at 4:18 am. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has also confirmed the earthquake on Easter Island. For your information, Easter Island is considered part of Chile, but it is not in Chile.

Depth of the earthquake?

The United States Geological Survey reported that the depth of the earthquake on Easter Island was 10 kilometers.

The earth shook

Due to the earthquake on Easter Island today, the earth shook, causing panic among people. However, there was no loss of life or property due to the earthquake.

The increasing number of earthquakes

The number of earthquake cases is increasing worldwide. While some earthquakes do not cause any damage, some recent earthquakes have caused massive destruction. Last year, earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, Morocco, Afghanistan, Nepal, and China caused massive destruction. This year, on January 1, an earthquake in Japan caused destruction, and on April 3, an earthquake in Taiwan also caused some destruction. Although not all earthquakes cause destruction, the increasing number of earthquakes is concerning.

