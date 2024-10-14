Easter Island earthquake of magnitude 5.5 shakes the earth

Depth of the earthquake? The United States Geological Survey reported that the depth of the earthquake on Easter Island was 10 kilometers. The earth shook Due to the earthquake on Easter Island today, the earth shook, causing panic among people. However, there was no loss of life or property due to the earthquake.

The increasing number of earthquakes The number of earthquake cases is increasing worldwide. While some earthquakes do not cause any damage, some recent earthquakes have caused massive destruction. Last year, earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, Morocco, Afghanistan, Nepal, and China caused massive destruction. This year, on January 1, an earthquake in Japan caused destruction, and on April 3, an earthquake in Taiwan also caused some destruction. Although not all earthquakes cause destruction, the increasing number of earthquakes is concerning.