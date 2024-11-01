scriptFloods wreak havoc in Nigeria, 321 people killed so far | Latest News | Patrika News
Floods wreak havoc in Nigeria, 321 people killed so far

Nigeria Floods: This year, floods have wreaked havoc in Nigeria. So far, 321 people have lost their lives.

Nov 01, 2024

Patrika Desk

The world has witnessed heavy rainfall and subsequent floods in many countries this year, leaving people in a state of distress. Many countries have received excessive rainfall, resulting in floods in various areas. Nigeria is also one of these countries. This year, Nigeria has faced the brunt of the weather. Heavy rainfall during the rainy season has caused floods in many parts of the country, resulting in significant loss of life and property.
321 people killed so far

According to the National Emergency Management Agency, 321 people have lost their lives so far. Some parts of the country are still grappling with the flood situation.

2,854 people injured
The National Emergency Management Agency has reported that 2,854 people have been injured due to heavy rainfall and floods in the country.

7,40,743 people displaced

Floods have displaced 7,40,743 people in Nigeria. The floods have also damaged 2,81,000 homes, with many of them being completely destroyed.
Crops damaged, fields destroyed

Heavy rainfall and floods have damaged many fields in Nigeria, resulting in significant crop losses. Potholes have also appeared on many roads.

