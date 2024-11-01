Floods wreak havoc in Nigeria, 321 people killed so far

321 people killed so far According to the National Emergency Management Agency, 321 people have lost their lives so far. Some parts of the country are still grappling with the flood situation. 2,854 people injured

The National Emergency Management Agency has reported that 2,854 people have been injured due to heavy rainfall and floods in the country. 7,40,743 people displaced Floods have displaced 7,40,743 people in Nigeria. The floods have also damaged 2,81,000 homes, with many of them being completely destroyed.

Crops damaged, fields destroyed Heavy rainfall and floods have damaged many fields in Nigeria, resulting in significant crop losses. Potholes have also appeared on many roads.