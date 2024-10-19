Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims 170 Lives, Death Toll May Rise

170 People Have Died So Far In the fuel tanker explosion in Majia city, Nigeria, 170 people have died so far. Many people died at the scene, while others died on the way to the hospital, and some succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Over 70 Injured Due to this accident, more than 70 people are injured and are being treated in hospitals. The condition of many of the injured is critical due to severe burns, and they are undergoing treatment.

Death Toll May Rise Further The local police spokesperson stated that due to the critical condition of many of the injured, the death toll from this accident may rise further. Although doctors are making every effort to save the lives of the injured, the number of deaths may still increase.

Fuel Tanker Accidents Are Common in Nigeria Such accidents are common in Nigeria, where fuel tanker explosions frequently occur, resulting in loss of life and property. Efforts to prevent these accidents have not been successful.