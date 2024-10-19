scriptFuel Tanker Explosion Claims 170 Lives, Death Toll May Rise | Latest News | Patrika News
Miscellenous World

Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims 170 Lives, Death Toll May Rise

Nigeria Fuel Tanker Explosion: The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria continues to rise.

New DelhiOct 19, 2024 / 10:37 am

Patrika Desk

Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria

Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria

In Nigeria, a major accident occurred on Tuesday night in the city of Majia in Jigawa state. A fuel tanker caught fire and exploded, causing many casualties. According to local police, the driver of the fuel tanker was forced to swerve to avoid a collision with another vehicle, causing the tanker to overturn and spill fuel onto the road. Many people gathered at the scene to collect the fuel, and soon after, a fire broke out, leading to a massive explosion. The number of deaths from this accident is still rising.
170 People Have Died So Far

In the fuel tanker explosion in Majia city, Nigeria, 170 people have died so far. Many people died at the scene, while others died on the way to the hospital, and some succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.
Over 70 Injured

Due to this accident, more than 70 people are injured and are being treated in hospitals. The condition of many of the injured is critical due to severe burns, and they are undergoing treatment.
Death Toll May Rise Further

The local police spokesperson stated that due to the critical condition of many of the injured, the death toll from this accident may rise further. Although doctors are making every effort to save the lives of the injured, the number of deaths may still increase.
Fuel Tanker Accidents Are Common in Nigeria

Such accidents are common in Nigeria, where fuel tanker explosions frequently occur, resulting in loss of life and property. Efforts to prevent these accidents have not been successful.

News / world / Miscellenous World / Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims 170 Lives, Death Toll May Rise

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Big Accident: High-speed truck mows down Kanwariyas, five dead, 20 injured.

National News

Big Accident: High-speed truck mows down Kanwariyas, five dead, 20 injured.

in 3 hours

Chhath Puja 2024: Toxic foam in Yamuna sparks health concerns—Purvanchalis question how to take the holy dip

National News

Chhath Puja 2024: Toxic foam in Yamuna sparks health concerns—Purvanchalis question how to take the holy dip

in 3 hours

Train Derailed: 8 Coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Terminus Express Derailed

National News

Train Derailed: 8 Coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Terminus Express Derailed

in 2 hours

Moradabad Crime: Man befriends girl on Facebook, threatens to leak obscene videos

National News

Moradabad Crime: Man befriends girl on Facebook, threatens to leak obscene videos

in 2 hours

Latest Miscellenous World

Suicide Bombing in Somalia, 7 People Killed

Miscellenous World

Suicide Bombing in Somalia, 7 People Killed

14 hours ago

Easter Island earthquake of magnitude 5.5 shakes the earth

Miscellenous World

Easter Island earthquake of magnitude 5.5 shakes the earth

5 days ago

RSF wreaks havoc in Sudan, Seven people killed in firing

Miscellenous World

RSF wreaks havoc in Sudan, Seven people killed in firing

2 weeks ago

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

world

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

3 weeks ago

Trending world News

30 अक्टूबर तक आसमान में दिखेगा ये अद्भुत नजारा, 80 हजार साल बाद बना संयोग

विदेश

30 अक्टूबर तक आसमान में दिखेगा ये अद्भुत नजारा, 80 हजार साल बाद बना संयोग

in 5 hours

PM मोदी अगले हफ्ते जाएंगे रूस, ब्रिक्स शिखर सम्मेलन में होंगे शामिल

विदेश

PM मोदी अगले हफ्ते जाएंगे रूस, ब्रिक्स शिखर सम्मेलन में होंगे शामिल

in 5 hours

फ्यूल टैंकर धमाके में अब तक 170 लोगों की मौत, आंकड़ा बढ़ने की संभावना बरकरार

विदेश

फ्यूल टैंकर धमाके में अब तक 170 लोगों की मौत, आंकड़ा बढ़ने की संभावना बरकरार

in 4 hours

पुरुषों को ताउम्र जवान रखने के लिए आया नया ‘प्लाज्मा फॉर्मूला’! जानिए क्या है ये 

विदेश

पुरुषों को ताउम्र जवान रखने के लिए आया नया ‘प्लाज्मा फॉर्मूला’! जानिए क्या है ये 

in 5 hours

China: चांद पर अपना बेस बना रहा है चीन, क्या भारत के खिलाफ हो रही है प्लानिंग

विदेश

China: चांद पर अपना बेस बना रहा है चीन, क्या भारत के खिलाफ हो रही है प्लानिंग

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.