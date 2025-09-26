Gang War in Ecuador Prison Leaves 17 Dead

Rising violence in South American countries is a cause for concern. Incidents such as gang wars, riots, and assaults are rapidly increasing in these nations. Ecuador is among these countries where such incidents are frequently reported. In recent years, violence has also escalated within Ecuador's prisons. Due to the presence of dangerous criminals, prisons have not been spared from violence. A riot case in an Ecuadorian prison surfaced just a few days ago, and now a gang war incident has come to light.