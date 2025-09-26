Gang War in Ecuador Prison Leaves 17 Dead

Rising violence in South American countries is a cause for concern. Incidents such as gang wars, riots, and assaults are rapidly increasing in these nations. Ecuador is among these countries where such incidents are frequently reported. In recent years, violence has also escalated within Ecuador's prisons. Due to the presence of dangerous criminals, prisons have not been spared from violence. A riot case in an Ecuadorian prison surfaced just a few days ago, and now a gang war incident has come to light.
On Thursday, a gang war broke out in the prison of Esmeraldas, the capital of the Esmeraldas province in Ecuador. Rival gang members clashed due to animosity, which quickly escalated into a shootout. Members of both gangs engaged in intense firing at each other.
According to local media, 17 members of two rival gangs were killed in the gang war that occurred on Thursday at the Esmeraldas prison in Ecuador. All these individuals succumbed to their injuries within the prison.
Several inmates were also injured in this gang war. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is being monitored. Some of the injured are reported to be in serious condition.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The gang war began in one of the prison's cell blocks when members of one gang ambushed members of another, stealing cell keys to gain access to inmates in outer cells. Prison officials are actively investigating to ascertain the full details of the incident.