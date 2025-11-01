Tanzania Elections Spark Deadly Riots: 700 Feared Dead

There is considerable anger among the Tanzanian public due to the 'election theft'. The opposition is calling it a murder of democracy. In this context, thousands of people have taken to the streets in protest in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha, and other cities since Wednesday. The army had to be deployed along with the police to control the situation. The main opposition party, CHADEMA, has stated that around 700 people have been killed in three days due to actions by the police and army. There are fears that the death toll may rise. However, the government has not yet officially confirmed the figure of 700 deaths.