Tanzania Elections Spark Deadly Riots: 700 Feared Dead

Violent protests in Tanzania
The situation in the East African country of Tanzania is currently dire. Recent general elections have been highly controversial, creating a state of tension across the nation. Presidential elections were held in Tanzania on October 29th, in which the current president and member of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, Samia Suluhu Hassan, contested and has now achieved a significant victory. However, controversy escalated even before the elections as two prominent opposition candidates were barred from contesting. The opposition has termed this 'election theft' and protests erupted nationwide, which soon turned into riots.
There is considerable anger among the Tanzanian public due to the 'election theft'. The opposition is calling it a murder of democracy. In this context, thousands of people have taken to the streets in protest in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha, and other cities since Wednesday. The army had to be deployed along with the police to control the situation. The main opposition party, CHADEMA, has stated that around 700 people have been killed in three days due to actions by the police and army. There are fears that the death toll may rise. However, the government has not yet officially confirmed the figure of 700 deaths.
The government has imposed a nationwide night curfew since Wednesday night to control the situation. Additionally, an order has been issued for a blackout of internet mobile services, and the deployment of the army has been increased.
Amidst the escalating violence in Tanzania, the media is also facing restrictions. The country's media is being censored, and foreign media present in Tanzania are also being prevented from coverage.
