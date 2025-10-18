Boat capsizes in Mozambique, three Indians dead and five missing

Boat capsizes in Mozambique (Representational Photo)
A tragic accident has occurred in Mozambique. A boat capsized in the sea near the port of Beira city on Thursday. A tanker's 14 Indian crew members were on board this boat, being transported to the tanker for a routine crew transfer. However, the boat capsized before reaching the tanker. Although the exact cause of the accident has not yet been revealed, weather or technical malfunction is suspected.
Three Indian crew members have died in this boat capsizing accident in Mozambique. The Indian High Commission has confirmed the deaths of all three. The Indian High Commission expressed its deep condolences to the deceased. It also stated that it is in contact with the families of the deceased and is providing them with all possible assistance. For more information and updates, the Indian High Commission has also shared emergency numbers.
Six Indian crew members have been rescued following this accident. One of them sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.
Five people are still missing after this accident. Efforts to locate the missing individuals are ongoing, and the rescue operation has been intensified to find them as soon as possible.
