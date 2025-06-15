scriptGunmen Kill 100 in Nigeria Massacre | Latest News | Patrika News
Gunmen Kill 100 in Nigeria Massacre

Nigeria has witnessed a horrific shooting incident. Unknown gunmen opened fire in a village, killing at least 100 people.

Jun 15, 2025

Crime has significantly increased in African countries, with criminal activities reported frequently. A recent incident occurred in Nigeria. Amnesty International Nigeria reported that unknown gunmen attacked a village in Benue State. According to reports, the gunmen engaged in intense gunfire in Yelewata village from late Friday night to Saturday morning. They entered homes and shot people.

Amnesty International Nigeria confirmed that 100 people died in the shooting in Yelewata village, Benue State, Nigeria. Reports indicate that several families were shot in their homes, locked in rooms, and then burned alive.

According to Amnesty International Nigeria, dozens were also injured in the incident but are not receiving adequate medical care. Several people are missing following the attack and are currently being sought.

Benue State, Nigeria, has a largely Muslim population. Yelewata village is predominantly Muslim, with a few Christian families.

Local police have launched an investigation. Police stated that such incidents often stem from ethnic and religious divisions.

