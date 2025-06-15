Gunmen Kill 100 in Nigeria Massacre

100 Deaths Amnesty International Nigeria confirmed that 100 people died in the shooting in Yelewata village, Benue State, Nigeria. Reports indicate that several families were shot in their homes, locked in rooms, and then burned alive.
Dozens Injured According to Amnesty International Nigeria, dozens were also injured in the incident but are not receiving adequate medical care. Several people are missing following the attack and are currently being sought.
Predominantly Muslim Area Benue State, Nigeria, has a largely Muslim population. Yelewata village is predominantly Muslim, with a few Christian families.
Investigation Underway Local police have launched an investigation. Police stated that such incidents often stem from ethnic and religious divisions.