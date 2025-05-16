scriptLassa Fever Death Toll Reaches 138 in Nigeria | Latest News | Patrika News
Lassa Fever Death Toll Reaches 138 in Nigeria

Lassa Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: Nigeria is facing a serious outbreak of Lassa fever. Hundreds of cases have already been reported, causing significant concern.

BharatMay 16, 2025 / 01:17 pm

Patrika Desk

Lassa fever is currently a cause for concern in Nigeria. The disease has caused widespread panic in the country.

what exactly is Lassa fever? Lassa fever is a severe viral illness primarily found in West African countries. It is caused by the Lassa virus, a type of viral hemorrhagic fever that can be fatal. Currently, this disease is causing significant distress in Nigeria.

138 Deaths Reported

The number of deaths from the Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria since the beginning of this year has reached 138. Nigerian public health officials announced this on Thursday. Public health officials fear that the death toll may rise in the coming days.

Hundreds of Cases Reported

Nigerian public health officials have reported 717 cases of Lassa fever in the country so far this year. According to the information, at least 18 out of the country’s 36 states have been affected by this viral hemorrhagic disease. The southern state of Ondo and the northern states of Bauchi and Taraba are the most affected, accounting for over 71% of the total Lassa fever cases nationwide.

Hospitals on High Alert

The Nigerian Ministry of Health has placed hospitals across the country on high alert. They have also instructed hospitals to conduct more tests to identify and treat those suffering from the fever in a timely manner.

