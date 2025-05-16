Lassa Fever Death Toll Reaches 138 in Nigeria

138 Deaths Reported The number of deaths from the Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria since the beginning of this year has reached 138. Nigerian public health officials announced this on Thursday. Public health officials fear that the death toll may rise in the coming days.

Hundreds of Cases Reported Nigerian public health officials have reported 717 cases of Lassa fever in the country so far this year. According to the information, at least 18 out of the country's 36 states have been affected by this viral hemorrhagic disease. The southern state of Ondo and the northern states of Bauchi and Taraba are the most affected, accounting for over 71% of the total Lassa fever cases nationwide.