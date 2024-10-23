Mosque airstrike after prayer, 31 people killed

Airstrike on the mosque In Wad Madani, the capital of Al-Jazira state in Sudan, the army carried out an airstrike on a large mosque. According to sources, the army carried out an airstrike on the mosque after Sunday’s evening prayers, causing chaos among the people.

31 people killed, Dozens injured In the airstrike on the mosque in Wad Madani city, 31 people were killed. Many bodies could not be identified as they were burned in the airstrike. In the attack, dozens of people were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Some of them are reported to be in critical condition.

Since the war began in Sudan, the RSF has expanded its influence in many areas. Wad Madani is one such area. Therefore, the army carried out the airstrike to inflict damage on the RSF.