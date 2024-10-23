scriptMosque airstrike after prayer, 31 people killed | Latest News | Patrika News
Mosque airstrike after prayer, 31 people killed

Air Strike On Mosque: In Sudan, the army carried out an airstrike on a mosque. 31 people died in the army’s attack.

New DelhiOct 23, 2024 / 03:35 pm

Patrika Desk

Sudan (Sudan) has been witnessing a war between the army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15 last year. The war has not ended yet, and both sides are still fighting, resulting in frequent attacks. Thousands of people have lost their lives, lakhs have lost their homes, and are displaced due to the war. People are still living in difficult circumstances. The ongoing violence in Sudan has also led to a severe food crisis in the country, with millions of people facing a severe food crisis. Generally, the RSF is seen carrying out attacks, but this time the army has carried out an airstrike.

Airstrike on the mosque

In Wad Madani, the capital of Al-Jazira state in Sudan, the army carried out an airstrike on a large mosque. According to sources, the army carried out an airstrike on the mosque after Sunday’s evening prayers, causing chaos among the people.

31 people killed, Dozens injured

In the airstrike on the mosque in Wad Madani city, 31 people were killed. Many bodies could not be identified as they were burned in the airstrike.

In the attack, dozens of people were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Some of them are reported to be in critical condition.
Since the war began in Sudan, the RSF has expanded its influence in many areas. Wad Madani is one such area. Therefore, the army carried out the airstrike to inflict damage on the RSF.

