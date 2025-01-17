Over 40 Pakistanis Die in Morocco Boat Capsize

Over 40 Pakistanis Dead Among the 50 who died after the migrant boat capsized near Morocco’s Dakhla port, over 40 were Pakistanis. An official from the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 44 of the deceased were Pakistani nationals.

Survivors Sheltered in a Camp The Pakistani Foreign Ministry official stated that according to information from Moroccan authorities, survivors of the incident, including Pakistani refugees, have been sheltered in a camp in Dakhla. Reports indicate that there were 66 Pakistani migrants on board the boat.