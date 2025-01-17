scriptOver 40 Pakistanis Die in Morocco Boat Capsize | Latest News | Patrika News
Miscellenous World

Over 40 Pakistanis Die in Morocco Boat Capsize

A boat capsized near Morocco, resulting in the death of over 40 Pakistanis.

New DelhiJan 17, 2025 / 04:08 pm

Patrika Desk

Boat capsizes

Boat capsizes

Incidents of overcrowded boats capsizing are sadly recurring. Another such incident has occurred. A boat carrying migrants capsized near Morocco (Morocco). According to reports, the boat, carrying approximately 80 migrants, was heading to Spain (Spain). However, before reaching its destination, it capsized near Dakhla port in Morocco, resulting in the drowning of over 50 migrants.

Over 40 Pakistanis Dead

Among the 50 who died after the migrant boat capsized near Morocco’s Dakhla port, over 40 were Pakistanis. An official from the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 44 of the deceased were Pakistani nationals.

Survivors Sheltered in a Camp

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry official stated that according to information from Moroccan authorities, survivors of the incident, including Pakistani refugees, have been sheltered in a camp in Dakhla. Reports indicate that there were 66 Pakistani migrants on board the boat.

Team Deployed to Assist Victims, Pakistani PM Seeks Report

A team from the Pakistani embassy in Morocco has been dispatched to Dakhla to assist Pakistani victims. Furthermore, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested a full report on the incident. Investigations are also underway to determine the cause of the boat capsizing.

