scriptRSF wreaks havoc in Sudan, Seven people killed in firing | Latest News | Patrika News
Miscellenous World

RSF wreaks havoc in Sudan, Seven people killed in firing

Sudan Conflict: The paramilitary RSF has once again unleashed terror, killing 7 people.

New DelhiOct 08, 2024 / 05:02 pm

Patrika Desk

RSF Soldier in Sudan

RSF Soldier in Sudan

Sudan has been witnessing a war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15 last year. The conflict between the two is still ongoing, and the RSF continues to instigate violence in Sudan.

Severe Food Shortage &Threat to Human

This war has claimed the lives of thousands of people, leaving millions homeless, and a large number of people are still living in difficult conditions. The ongoing violence in Sudan has also led to a severe food crisis in the country, with millions of people facing a severe food shortage. The RSF is still not backing down from spreading terror and occasionally attacks people. This is exactly what the RSF has done again, attacking people in Al Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state, on Sunday and Monday.

Injuries& Casualties

According to information, the RSF fired and bombed the Abu Shouk camp for displaced people in Al Fashir on Sunday and Monday. In this attack, 2 people were killed on Sunday and 5 people on Monday, resulting in a total of 7 deaths. In the RSF’s attack on the Abu Shouk camp, 59 people were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

News / world / Miscellenous World / RSF wreaks havoc in Sudan, Seven people killed in firing

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan: Must-Know Rules for Social Security Pension Scheme

Special

Rajasthan: Must-Know Rules for Social Security Pension Scheme

in 3 hours

Indian Air Force Day: Know the Success Story Of Three Daughters of Rajasthan

Special

Indian Air Force Day: Know the Success Story Of Three Daughters of Rajasthan

in 49 minutes

Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024 awarded for micro RNA discovery

world

Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024 awarded for micro RNA discovery

1 hour ago

Mahamaya Temple: Illuminated with 30,000 Lamps of Devotion, More than 1 Lakh Devotees Visit Every Day

Astrology and Spirituality

Mahamaya Temple: Illuminated with 30,000 Lamps of Devotion, More than 1 Lakh Devotees Visit Every Day

1 hour ago

Latest Miscellenous World

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

world

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

2 weeks ago

Earthquake: Earthquake strikes Chile, people are worried

Miscellenous World

Earthquake: Earthquake strikes Chile, people are worried

2 weeks ago

Truck crashes into a bar, 11 people killed and over 40 injured

Miscellenous World

Truck crashes into a bar, 11 people killed and over 40 injured

2 weeks ago

Trending world News

मजदूरों को ले जा रही बस पलटी, 2 की मौके पर ही मौत

विदेश

मजदूरों को ले जा रही बस पलटी, 2 की मौके पर ही मौत

in 5 hours

पाकिस्तान में बस और वैन की भीषण टक्कर, 5 लोगों की हुई मौत

विदेश

पाकिस्तान में बस और वैन की भीषण टक्कर, 5 लोगों की हुई मौत

in 4 hours

रूस ने किया यूक्रेन के हमले को विफल, मार गिराए 16 यूक्रेनी ड्रोन

विदेश

रूस ने किया यूक्रेन के हमले को विफल, मार गिराए 16 यूक्रेनी ड्रोन

in 3 hours

नवरात्र पर यूरोप में गरबे की धूम, Dholi Meena ने भारतीय समुदाय के साथ मचाई धमचक

विदेश

नवरात्र पर यूरोप में गरबे की धूम, Dholi Meena ने भारतीय समुदाय के साथ मचाई धमचक

in 3 hours

इज़रायली सेना को मिली एक और कामयाबी, हिज़बुल्लाह के हेडक्वार्टर कमांडर सुहैल हुसैन को किया ढेर

विदेश

इज़रायली सेना को मिली एक और कामयाबी, हिज़बुल्लाह के हेडक्वार्टर कमांडर सुहैल हुसैन को किया ढेर

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.