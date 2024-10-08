RSF wreaks havoc in Sudan, Seven people killed in firing

Severe Food Shortage &Threat to Human This war has claimed the lives of thousands of people, leaving millions homeless, and a large number of people are still living in difficult conditions. The ongoing violence in Sudan has also led to a severe food crisis in the country, with millions of people facing a severe food shortage. The RSF is still not backing down from spreading terror and occasionally attacks people. This is exactly what the RSF has done again, attacking people in Al Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state, on Sunday and Monday.

Injuries& Casualties According to information, the RSF fired and bombed the Abu Shouk camp for displaced people in Al Fashir on Sunday and Monday. In this attack, 2 people were killed on Sunday and 5 people on Monday, resulting in a total of 7 deaths. In the RSF’s attack on the Abu Shouk camp, 59 people were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment.