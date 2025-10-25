Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Moradabad

Heavy Rainfall Expected in South-Eastern Uttar Pradesh Districts Over Next 48 Hours

Heavy rainfall is expected in the south-eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the state is also likely to drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Moradabad

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 25, 2025

Imd heavy rain alert 26 27 and 31 October weather forecast up rains alert southeast districts

Stormy rain expected in the next 48 hours | AI Generated Image

UP Rains Alert News Hindi: Cold is now increasing in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the state is likely to drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours. Changes in the weather have been clearly visible since Diwali. Fog has started to appear in the morning and at night, making it feel cold, while the sun during the day maintains a slight warmth.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the districts of South-Eastern Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours. Specifically, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Moradabad, Amroha, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha and its surrounding areas, along with Gorakhpur, Deoria, Ballia and nearby regions.

Weather to remain dry on October 27

The Meteorological Department stated that on October 27, the weather will remain dry in both parts of the state, with fog and shallow mist expected in some places late at night and in the morning. The continuous drop in night temperatures will be due to the north-easterly direction of surface winds.

Fog alert in Western UP on October 28

On October 28, fog is expected in Western Uttar Pradesh in the morning and late at night. The Meteorological Department has advised people to exercise extra caution while driving and during the early morning hours. Due to clear skies and dry weather, there will be mild sunshine during the day, but the nights are expected to get colder.

Rain possible in Eastern UP on October 30-31

The Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of rain in Eastern Uttar Pradesh on October 30 and 31. A low-pressure area formed in the South-East Bay of Bengal by October 27 is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm. The main impact will be on the eastern coastal states, but its partial effect could also lead to weather changes in the eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Weather Department's Prediction

The Meteorological Department said that currently, no active weather system is effective in the state, hence the sky is expected to remain clear and the weather dry across the state until October 28. People have been advised to take necessary precautions to avoid fog and cold during the morning and night hours.

